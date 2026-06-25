Satellite city halls shifting to cashless property tax payments

HONOLULU — Beginning in July 2026, satellite city halls across Oʻahu will no longer accept cash payments for real property taxes.

Property tax payments at satellite city halls must be paid by check, credit card, or debit card.

Property owners who still wish to pay their bills using cash may continue to do so in person at the Treasury Cashier’s Office on the ground floor of Honolulu Hale at 530 S. King St.

“We are transitioning to entirely cashless payment options for property taxes as part of our ongoing efforts to modernize services, enhance security, and reduce wait times,” said Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro, whose oversight responsibilities include satellite city halls in the City and County of Honolulu.

No appointment is required to pay property taxes at a satellite city hall. Customers can use a dedicated express line for quick transactions, including property tax payments.

For more information, go to honolulu.gov/csd.

—PAU—