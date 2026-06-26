ENV launches dedicated webpage to keep residents informed on CORP field restoration

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Environmental Services (ENV) is announcing the launch of a dedicated webpage to keep the public informed on the restoration of the portion of Patsy T. Mink Central Oʻahu Regional Park (CORP) field used as a Temporary Debris Storage and Restoration (TDSR) site following the severe March Kona Low storms.

The webpage is available at: www.honolulu.gov/ENV/TDSR

“Ensuring CORP is safe for public use and keeping the community informed are our top priorities,” ENV Director Roger Babcock said. “This webpage gives residents direct access to soil testing data, the full restoration timeline and historical information to answer questions and address their concerns. We are committed to being transparent on this process and letting the community know when this portion of the park will reopen for public use.”

Key updates now available on the webpage include:

Photos showing the progression of the TDSR site

The complete soil testing reports before and after the debris site was active

Public notices documenting the history and current status of the site

The Disaster Debris Management & Operation Plan (DDMOP)

FAQs providing answers to common community questions

“It is very encouraging to see the restoration of this field is progressing well, with the public communication on the process continuing to be open and honest,” said Laura H. Thielen, Director of the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. “This site was intentionally chosen to assist the thousands of North Shore neighbors who were devastated by the series of storms and flooding last March. This site provided an immediate location to temporarily relocate the physical damage caused to that community, while reducing the impact on the popular recreational amenities available at CORP. It is with that same intention and care that we are working with our ENV counterparts and their contractors to return this field and the park back to normal. Mahalo to them, and to the Waipiʻo and CORP communities for their patience and understanding, during this process.”

The CORP field which served as the TDSR site, located at the corner of Kamehameha Hwy. and Ka Uka Blvd., was activated under the City’s DDMOP in response to severe storm damage in Waialua and Haleʻiwa. As of June 2026, the grass seeding has been completed marking the start of the final phase of the restoration process. The field is expected to reopen in August 2026 once the grass is fully established and temporary fencing is removed.

ENV is committed to returning the park to its original condition and will notify the public when the field is ready for unrestricted use. Residents are encouraged to visit the dedicated webpage for the latest updates: www.honolulu.gov/ENV/TDSR



About the Department of Environmental Services

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) manages wastewater and solid waste systems that serve the island of Oʻahu, which include 2,100 miles of sewer lines, 72 wastewater pump stations, nine wastewater treatment plants, three solid waste transfer stations, seven refuse and recycling convenience centers, seven solid waste collection base yards, one active landfill, and one waste-to-energy facility (H-POWER). ENV is dedicated to protecting public health, preserving the environment, and ensuring the sustainable management of Honolulu’s essential infrastructure through innovation, efficiency, and community partnership.

Department of Environmental Services

City and County of Honolulu

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