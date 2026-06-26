Zoning Committee advances two major Clean Water and Natural Lands conservation projects

Puʻuhonua o Wailupe is a community-led conservation effort led by Puʻuhonua o Wailupe, in partnership with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) and the City and County of Honolulu. The proposal would permanently protect nearly three acres in Wailupe containing culturally significant burial sites (iwi kūpuna), archaeological features, and an important cultural landscape. Under the proposal, OHA would acquire the property, the City would hold a perpetual conservation easement, and Puʻuhonua o Wailupe would continue serving as the long-term cultural steward, ensuring the site’s protection, restoration, and educational use for future generations.

Conservation transactions of this scale often require years of planning, partnership building, due diligence, and coordination among landowners, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and community stakeholders. The City recognizes and appreciates the leadership of CWNL Advisory Commission Chair Jason Kekahi “Kahi” Pacarro, and his fellow commissioners who volunteer their time, hard work and dedication in considering, vetting and recommending these transactions.

DHLM also extends its gratitude to the dedicated staff of the City’s Clean Water and Natural Lands Office, whose work helps guide these complex conservation projects from application through Council consideration.

The City appreciates the continued support of the Honolulu City Council’s Zoning Committee and all of the partners working to permanently conserve Oʻahu’s natural and cultural resources while ensuring these special places remain protected for generations to come.