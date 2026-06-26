Surety One, Inc. Launches ERISAblog.com Opening Three Decades of Knowledge to Plan Sponsors, Advisors and Fiduciaries

ERISAblog.com - One Resource for All Things ERISA

ERISAblog.com is essentially a gift of our secret recipe in this type of insurance. We are putting hard-earned expertise into the wild because a better-informed market is a better-served market. ” — C. Constantin Poindexter

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety One, Inc., a surety and specialty insurance managing general agency, today announced the rollout of ERISAblog.com , a dedicated knowledge platform devoted exclusively to the bonding and liability protection requirements of employee benefit plans under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, plan sponsors, and fiduciaries.ERISAblog.com is built to be the definitive practitioner resource on ERISA fidelity bonding and fiduciary liability exposure. The platform addresses the full landscape of the subject, i.e., the Section 412 bonding mandate, calculations, asset mixes, plan-specific design questions, recent ERISA and fiduciary liability case law, the personal liability that plan trustees face under Sections 409 and 502, and more. Drawing on decades of underwriting work across every plan structure allowed under Federal Code, the blog translates dense statutory and regulatory material into clear, actionable guidance for plan sponsors, third-party administrators, pension consultants, retirement plan advisors, and the attorneys who serve them.The new resource complements Surety One's two specialized coverage platforms. ERISA-bonds.com delivers ERISA Section 412 fidelity bonds with same-day issuance across the full range of plan types and asset profiles, and FiduciaryLiabilityCoverage.com providing fiduciary liability protection for the individuals and entities charged with managing those plans. Together, they allow a single source to address both the statutory bonding obligation and the discretionary liability exposure that sits alongside it."The Surety One underwriting cadre has thirty-plus years of experience in this specific class of business. There is no plan architecture or design our team hasn't written, and there is no plan design that Surety One, Inc. will decline," said C. Constantin Poindexter, founder of Surety One, Inc. "ERISAblog.com is essentially a gift of our secret recipe in this type of insurance. We are putting hard-earned expertise into the open because a better-informed market is a better-served market."The ERISA-specific program is led by Sharon M. Poindexter, President of Surety One, Inc., who directs underwriting strategy for the company's benefit-plan bonding and fiduciary lines. Surety One, Inc. operates under the Janus Assurance Re umbrella with offices in Raleigh, North Carolina, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Janus's HQ in Bermuda. The firm's depth in ERISA fidelity and fiduciary coverage reflects a broader specialization in surety, fidelity, and financial guarantee underwriting developed over three decades of market leadership.ERISAblog.com is live, coverage and applications for the topical products available at ERISA-bonds.com and FiduciaryLiabilityCoverage.com.

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