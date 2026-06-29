Geneva Martin Releases Surrendered in Silence and Companion Song "You Stayed"

Geneva Martin, executive leadership strategist, author of Surrendered in Silence: The God Who Stayed, and co-founder of The JITT Group. Book

Executive leadership strategist, author, and Brainz Magazine Executive Contributor shares a message of faith, resilience, healing, and hope.

Many of the strongest people you know are not thriving—they're surviving. My hope is that readers discover they do not have to suffer in silence anymore.” — Geneva Martin

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE** Geneva Martin Releases Memoir "* Surrendered in Silence : The God Who Stayed"* and Companion Song "*You Stayed"-Geneva Martin announces the release of her memoir, "Surrendered in Silence: The God Who Stayed", alongside the original companion song, "You Stayed", a musical reflection inspired by the book's themes of faith, surrender, healing, and restoration.More than a memoir, "Surrendered in Silence" chronicles Martin's personal journey through trauma, caregiving, leadership pressure, burnout, grief, and the lifelong pursuit of strength. Through deeply personal storytelling and spiritual reflection, the memoir explores what happens when survival becomes an identity -and surrender becomes the pathway to healing."Many of the strongest people you know are not thriving—they're surviving," Martin says. "This book was born from my own journey of learning that healing is not weakness, surrender is not failure, and that God often meets us in the very places we try hardest to hide. My hope is that readers discover they do not have to suffer in silence."Drawing from decades of leadership experience across enterprise governance, strategic planning, organizational transformation, compliance, technology, financial services, AI and data governance, and executive leadership, Martin brings a unique perspective to conversations surrounding resilience, identity, emotional well-being, and sustainable leadership.Released alongside the memoir, "*You Stayed"* extends the message beyond the written page. Inspired by the book's central theme of God's faithfulness through life's most difficult seasons, the song offers listeners a reminder that even in moments of uncertainty, grief, and struggle, they are not alone."This was never meant to be just a book," Martin explains. "It became a message—one expressed through writing, reflection, faith, leadership, and music."The release comes during a season of growing visibility for Martin and The JITT Group , the leadership and transformation organization she co-founded with her daughter, Somaej Boykins. Together, they provide executive advisory services, leadership development, neuroscience-informed growth, resilience training, and transformation programs designed to help individuals and organizations navigate change with greater clarity, purpose, and intentional leadership.Further expanding their reach, Martin and Boykins recently accepted invitations to join Brainz Magazine as Executive Contributors, where they share thought leadership on leadership transformation, emotional resilience, human-centered leadership, AI governance, neuroscience-informed development, and personal growth.Early reader feedback has highlighted the book's emotional honesty, spiritual depth, and ability to help readers feel seen, understood, and encouraged in their own healing journeys. The release has also generated meaningful engagement across professional and personal networks, where audiences continue responding to its themes of faith, healing, resilience, identity, and transformation.*Surrendered in Silence: The God Who Stayed* is available in hardcover and digital formats through major online retailers and directly from The JITT Group. The companion song, "*You Stayed"*, is available on major music streaming platforms.ABOUT GENEVA MARTINGeneva Martin is an executive leadership strategist, author, speaker, songwriter, certified Maxwell Leadership Team member, certified leadership trainer, neuroscience-informed advisor, and co-founder of The JITT Group.With decades of leadership experience spanning enterprise governance, AI and data governance, strategic planning, organizational transformation, compliance, technology, financial services, leadership development, and executive operations, she helps leaders and organizations navigate complexity with greater clarity, resilience, and purpose.Martin is the author of *Surrendered in Silence: The God Who Stayed* and the creator of **Thoughtful Transformation**—the intentional process of aligning who you are with how you live, lead, and serve. Through her writing, executive advisory work, consulting, and speaking, she helps leaders move beyond titles and performance to build sustainable leadership rooted in identity, values, and purpose.Outside of her professional work, Martin enjoys gardening, cooking, creating recipes, and serving others through chaplaincy and community outreach.

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