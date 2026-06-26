Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights the Success of Alligator Alcatraz and Florida’s Continued Efforts in Combatting Illegal Immigration

OCHOPEE, FL.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis joined White House Border Czar Tom Homan to highlight the success of Alligator Alcatraz and Florida’s continued efforts in combatting illegal immigration.

Detention operations support led to nearly 30,000 additional deportations and Florida accounts for more than 40% of all state/local immigration arrests nationwide. Florida has since become a model for states in helping the Trump Administration to apprehend, detain, and deport illegal aliens.

“Florida led the way in increasing much-needed detention capacity and working with our federal partners to streamline deportations, removing thousands of the most dangerous criminal aliens from our country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Alligator Alcatraz has fulfilled this mission. Detainees who are still awaiting deportation have been transferred to other federal facilities, and demobilization efforts are underway. Along with our partners in the Trump Administration, we will continue the mission to make our communities safer by deporting illegal aliens and ensuring that our nation’s immigration laws are enforced.”

During the Biden border crisis, Florida set the standard for states in protecting citizens from the harmful effects of illegal immigration. Alligator Alcatraz began accepting detainees in July 2025 after being constructed and fully operational in just eight days. This was the first state-supported federal detention facility in the nation specifically established to support President Trump's efforts to detain and deport illegal immigrants.

By launching Alligator Alcatraz, Florida increased a much-needed detention capacity, instantly relieving pressure on the federal government, which directly allowed for more boots on the ground for immigration enforcement.

Florida was also one of the first states in the nation to be requested to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to execute functions of immigration enforcement in our state. As a result, today, Florida has more 287(g) federal enforcement deputizations than any other state in the nation.

Florida remains committed to leading the nation in immigration enforcement, supporting President Trump's mission to secure the border, detain illegal aliens, and carry out deportation operations that protect American communities.