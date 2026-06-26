Building a Culture of Responsibility and Care at Hotel Les Matins de Paris & Spa

Hotel Les Matins de Paris & Spa - Paris 9e

Since achieving its first certification, and the long preparation that preceded it, a shift has taken place in how decisions are made at the property.

The Green Globe certification provided us with many areas for improvement, which are essential to making our sustainability commitment more effective and impactful.” — Juliette de Villepoix, Manager at the hotel.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Les Matins de Paris & Spa - Paris 9e has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification . Overlooking the city, with intimate terraces or Parisian balconies, an arty-studio atmosphere, vibrant and energetic hues, and luminous design: the 33 rooms at Hotel Les Matins de Paris radiate the joyful spirit of the SoPi district. Each has its own warm appeal, a charming and stylish pied-à-terre where guests can feel right at home.Juliette de Villepoix, Manager at the hotel said, “The particularly demanding Green Globe certification requirements represented a real challenge and a powerful learning experience for the entire team. It provided us with many areas for improvement, which are essential to making our sustainability commitment more effective and impactful; whether in purchasing practices, our company’s involvement in the local community, or the preservation of energy and resources.”Since achieving its first certification, and the long preparation that preceded it, a shift has taken place in how decisions are made at the property. Environmental impact is now systematically integrated into the thinking process for every new project, alongside customer satisfaction and financial considerations. From now on, it is essential to consistently balance these different priorities.Through implementation of Envirotel software, energy consumption is closely monitored and adjusted in line with hotel occupancy levels. The data is regularly reviewed and analyzed to better understand usage patterns and identify opportunities for improvement. This rigorous ongoing analysis informs decision-making and encourages the continuous exploration of practical ways to reduce consumption, optimize performance, and limit environmental impact while maintaining guest comfort and operational efficiency.The adoption of organic waste sorting in the kitchen has significantly lowered food waste. While packaging waste had already been segregated for several years, efforts were intensified to increase the proportion of other waste being separated. Organic waste sorting was also introduced using collection points provided by the City of Paris. In addition, certain food leftovers are set aside for Maria, the head housekeeper, who uses it as feed for her chickens. Currently, around 70 kg of organic waste is collected per month, with ongoing efforts focused on increasing this amount.Hotel Les Matins de Paris & Spa - Paris 9e supports its community initiatives through regular donations to local charities. Before discarding items that are no longer useful at the hotel, reuse options are carefully considered. Lost property not claimed by guests - most often clothing - is sorted, washed, and donated to local organizations such as Halle Sainte Didier and Maison de la Vie Associative et Citoyenne of the 9th arrondissement. The same approach applies to other everyday items and tableware. In December 2025, the hotel team organized a Christmas gift box collection among staff members asking for donations of warm clothes, books, festive snacks, beauty or hygiene products and Christmas cards. The team wrapped a total of nine gift boxes containing one item from each category which were distributed to the association La Fabrique de Solidarité (The Solidarity Factory), which supports vulnerable people in the community.The property’s purchasing policy has also evolved, consistent with its sustainability vision. The origin and quality of products offered remain central priorities. The supplier list was reviewed to give preference to organic, certified, and locally sourced products, as well as small local businesses. For instance, honey served at breakfast is harvested from beehives in Paris, and the hotel also partners with Wanderworld, a local business that designs delightful and colorful, personalized travel notebooks that are gifted to children.“Through these initiatives, we are building a culture of responsibility and care, where every action, big or small, contributes to a more sustainable future, strengthens our connection with the community, and enriches the experience we share with our guests,” concluded Juliette de Villepoix.ContactJuliette de VillepoixDirectrice/ ManagerHôtel Les Matins de Paris3, rue Clauzel75009 Paris, FranceE. direction@lesmatinsdeparis.comT. 00 331 40 38 42 40

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