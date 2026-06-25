Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Animal & Veterinary
Food & Beverages
Ingredients
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Variable levels of Vitamin D

Company Name:
Revival Animal Health
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Breeder’s Edge, Shelter’s Choice

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Revival Animal Health of Orange City, IA is recalling Breeder’s Edge® Foster Care® Canine, Shelter’s Choice® Canine Milk Replacers, and is expanding the current recall to include the Breeder’s Edge® Foster Care® GM (goat milk) products due to variable levels of Vitamin D resulting in either low or elevated levels in the milk replacers.

Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, weakness, lethargy, reduced growth, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to calcification of soft tissues, such as the kidney. Puppies ingesting low levels of Vitamin D over several weeks may develop lethargy, weakness, bone deformities, painful, swollen joints and lameness due to weakened or malformed bones (rickets). Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.

Affected recalled products were sold nationwide through online and in retail pet stores. Products are packaged in multiple sizes of stand-up resealable bags and 12 oz jars. A full list of affected products is below:

Product Name

Net Weight

UPC

Best by Range

Breeder's Edge Foster Care GM Milk Replacer

1 lb.

817160010080

01/08/2028, 06/25/2027

Breeder's Edge Foster Care GM Milk Replacer

5 lb.

817160010097

01/08/2028, 06/25/2027

Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer

1 lb.

817160011087

6/19/2026,   9/9/2026,
1/16/2027,   11/14/2027

Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer

3.5 lb.

817160011070

6/19/2026,   10/31/2026,
11/14/2027,   1/20/2028

Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer

8 lb.

817160011056

6/19/2026,   9/9/2026,
11/14/2027,   1/20/2028

Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer

12 oz

817160010189

7/11/2026,   8/15/2026,
9/9/2026,   4/3/2027,
5/1/2027,   2/5/2028,

Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer

18 lb.

817160011025

7/11/2026,   9/9/2026,
1/16/2027,   4/3/2027,
4/29/2027,   11/14/2027,
1/20/2028

Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer

20 lb.

817160010172

6/19/2026

Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer

4.5 lb.

817160010073

5/22/2026,   9/9/2026,
10/31/2026,   3/7/2027,
4/29/2027,   11/14/2027,
2/5/2028

Two complaints of rickets have been reported to date.

The recall was expanded to include the Breeder’s Edge Foster Care GM (goat milk) products after testing confirmed elevated levels of Vitamin D. Revival Animal Health is reviewing the manufacturer relationship and will not distribute the milk replacement products until we are confident in their safety.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should discontinue use immediately and contact the company to return for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-877-870-4059 hours (M-F 8 am- 4 pm CDT time).

Link to Original Press Release

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
1-877-870-4059