COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
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- FDA Publish Date:
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- Product Type:
- Animal & Veterinary
Food & Beverages
Ingredients
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
Variable levels of Vitamin D
- Company Name:
- Revival Animal Health
- Brand Name:
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Brand Name(s)
Breeder’s Edge, Shelter’s Choice
- Product Description:
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Product Description
Company Announcement
Revival Animal Health of Orange City, IA is recalling Breeder’s Edge® Foster Care® Canine, Shelter’s Choice® Canine Milk Replacers, and is expanding the current recall to include the Breeder’s Edge® Foster Care® GM (goat milk) products due to variable levels of Vitamin D resulting in either low or elevated levels in the milk replacers.
Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs.
Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, weakness, lethargy, reduced growth, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to calcification of soft tissues, such as the kidney. Puppies ingesting low levels of Vitamin D over several weeks may develop lethargy, weakness, bone deformities, painful, swollen joints and lameness due to weakened or malformed bones (rickets). Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.
Affected recalled products were sold nationwide through online and in retail pet stores. Products are packaged in multiple sizes of stand-up resealable bags and 12 oz jars. A full list of affected products is below:
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Product Name
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Net Weight
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UPC
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Best by Range
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care GM Milk Replacer
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1 lb.
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817160010080
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01/08/2028, 06/25/2027
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care GM Milk Replacer
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5 lb.
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817160010097
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01/08/2028, 06/25/2027
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Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer
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1 lb.
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817160011087
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6/19/2026, 9/9/2026,
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Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer
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3.5 lb.
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817160011070
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6/19/2026, 10/31/2026,
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Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer
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8 lb.
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817160011056
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6/19/2026, 9/9/2026,
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer
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12 oz
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817160010189
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7/11/2026, 8/15/2026,
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer
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18 lb.
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817160011025
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7/11/2026, 9/9/2026,
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer
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20 lb.
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817160010172
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6/19/2026
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer
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4.5 lb.
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817160010073
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5/22/2026, 9/9/2026,
Two complaints of rickets have been reported to date.
The recall was expanded to include the Breeder’s Edge Foster Care GM (goat milk) products after testing confirmed elevated levels of Vitamin D. Revival Animal Health is reviewing the manufacturer relationship and will not distribute the milk replacement products until we are confident in their safety.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product should discontinue use immediately and contact the company to return for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-877-870-4059 hours (M-F 8 am- 4 pm CDT time).
Link to Original Press Release
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- 1-877-870-4059