Boulder County Government Offices Closed Friday, July 3, for 4th of July

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County government offices (including the 20th Judicial District Court and the District Attorney's Office) will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the 4th of July holiday.

The closure does not impact 24/7 public safety, child and adult protection, or maintenance operations.

Visit Boulder County’s website for services that can be conducted online. Hours and holiday closures are also available on the county’s website.