What Makes Korean Haircare Different? KUNDAL Brings Korea’s #1 Perfumed Hair Care to Amazon Prime Day

Kundal Honey & Macadamia Hair Care Line

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean beauty is already well known for skincare, but KUNDAL is giving U.S. shoppers a reason to take a closer look at Korean haircare.Known as Korea’s #1 perfumed hair care brand, KUNDAL has built its identity around daily hair routines elevated by distinctive, long-lasting scents. The brand has also expanded its U.S. retail presence through major channels including Target, Kroger, Costco, and Amazon, reinforcing its growing recognition among American consumers.This Amazon Prime Day, KUNDAL is offering limited-time deals of up to 40% off across its best-selling haircare and new styling essentials. At the center of the promotion is the brand’s Honey & Macadamia Shampoo + Treatment Set, available at 25% off — one of its strongest Amazon offers to date.Available in approximately 10 signature scent options, the set is designed to help hair feel soft, smooth, and nourished while bringing KUNDAL’s fragrance-led haircare experience into an everyday shower routine.KUNDAL is also spotlighting its newest styling products, Volumizing Hair Powder and Texture Hair Spray, both offered at up to 40% off. Created for natural-looking volume, effortless texture, and long-lasting style, the products introduce a fresh Korean beauty perspective to everyday styling.From cleansing to styling, KUNDAL is using Prime Day to introduce more U.S. customers to a complete Korean haircare routine — one that combines care, scent, and easy daily performance from a brand already gaining traction across major U.S. retailers.

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