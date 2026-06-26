‘A One-Two Punch for Housing’: Senator McGuire Helps Get Housing Reforms and Funding Across the Finish Line

SACRAMENTO—Senator Mike McGuire issued the following statement in response to the passage of the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2026 today:

“This is a one-two punch for housing. Last year, the Legislature and Governor advanced the largest housing reforms in decades, making it easier than ever to build desperately needed housing of all types by cutting permit approval times by years through the passage of AB 130 and SB 131. This relief is exactly what’s needed to increase housing supply in every corner of California.

“Now, we’re back with a second punch. This housing bond, which will be on the November ballot, will invest in the build-out of thousands of homes for veterans, working families, and seniors. In fact, over 40,000 affordable housing units have already been permitted by cities and counties and just need the funding to start construction. This is what the housing bond will deliver. It will change lives, ensure thousands of Californians have an affordable place to call home, and bring needed relief to renters.”