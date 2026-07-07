Award-winning film director and ALL-IN Representative launch ALL-IN STUDIO, an AI film studio out of Tokyo

A Kaneto Shindo award recipient collaborates with HR expert and winner of CSS Design Award and FWA to launch a new generative AI studio

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALL-IN CO.,LTD., an HR strategy consulting firm, has announced the launch of ALL-IN STUDIO, a corporate video production studio centered around generative AI. The studio will be headed by film director Keitaro Sakon.

Sakon has released two feature films in theaters, and his second film “Lonely Glory” received the Silver Prize at the Kaneto Shindo Awards. The film was also honored with the Best Actress award at the Madrid International Film Festival.

As debate rages on regarding the merits of AI in the film industry, a studio that fully embraces generative AI and is headed by an award-winning film director is a first in Japan.

ALL-IN STUDIO embraces the motto of “One Company, One Film.” Rather than producing corporate promotional or recruitment videos, the company strives to tell the story of each individual company through film.

Underlying this situation is a labor market challenge, in that 30% of new graduates in Japan leave their job within the first three years, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. The root of this problem is a gap between the image of the company that is portrayed in promotional materials and the reality.

ALL-IN STUDIO aims to resolve these mismatches in hiring through its track record of supporting recruitment for over 500 companies combined with cinematic techniques, creating films that leave a lasting impression on job seekers.

To commemorate the studio’s launch, a short film created entirely with generative AI entitled “Cinema Continues” has been released. The film reimagines 130 years of cinematic history, from the birth of cinema in 1895 to the present day, through Japanese motifs.

It was produced using a variety of cutting-edge AI tools, such as Runway, Kling, and GPT Image-2. In addition, the studio sets compensation for AI creators to the same level as for live-action productions and fully covers all AI generation costs. This initiative aims to maximize creativity by eliminating the constraints on artistic expression that arise when creators are forced to bear the costs themselves.

Example production

Vertical short-form videos: “Eastern Era 2026”

https://youtube.com/shorts/_01nhr6wIcA

Short film: “Cinema Continues”

https://youtu.be/5_pgacywVQE

Comment from Representative Director Yuichi Maeda

“Since founding ALL-IN at the age of 23, I have managed everything from the design to the implementation of recruitment strategies, corporate branding, employer branding, and HR operations for over 500 companies. I have supported organizations, including one that grew from three employees to over a thousand in just four years, by enhancing both their recruitment efforts and brand identity.

Drawing on expertise recognized by prestigious domestic and international accolades such as the CSS Design Awards and FWA, I aim to dissolve the misunderstandings and preconceptions that often exist between companies and job seekers through the cinematic experience.

My goal is to usher in an era where every company can convey its unique character and values through a single film, a concept I call “One Company, One Film.””

Comment from Head of Business Keitaro Sakon

“Generative AI is not simply a means to reduce costs, but also a tool to expand the possibilities of storytelling. By combining the power of AI with the skill of a movie director, we elevate company videos into high-quality films.”

From launch, ALL-IN STUDIO began accepting requests from overseas companies. The studio can handle inquiries in English from overseas companies and organizations looking to turn their brand stories or recruitment narratives into films.

At the same time, the company’s goal is to collaborate with AI creators around the world and submit its work to international film festivals.

Company Overview

Company Name: ALL-IN CO.,LTD.

Representative: Yuichi Maeda, Representative Director

Location: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Business Activities: HR strategy consulting, recruitment branding, film production, AI video production

ALL-IN STUDIO Official Website: https://studio.allhero.co.jp

Pilot Film: “Cinema Continues” https://youtu.be/5_pgacywVQE

Contact Information

Project & Production Inquiries / English Website: https://studio.allhero.co.jp/en

Press Inquiries: filmproduction@allhero.co.jp

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