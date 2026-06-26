Pawland UAE Launches Booking 2.0 Form to Deliver Exact Sitter Matching and 60% Faster Pet Care Bookings

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Pawland UAE launches Booking 2.0 form! Book professional pet sitting, boarding & dog walking 60% faster. 100% secure, mobile-optimized & effortless.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pawland , the UAE’s No. 1 rated pet sitting and care company, today announced the official launch of its Booking 2.0 Form . This strategic move from a legacy system to an improvised, high-performance digital interface marks a new chapter for pet parents in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and across the Emirates.The update is designed to make accessing professional pet care faster, more secure, and entirely user-centric. By replacing the traditional process with a mobile-optimized architecture, Pawland has successfully reduced the average booking time by 60%, allowing pet owners to secure premium care in under two minutes.Efficiency Meets Premium CareIn a fast-paced environment like the UAE, pet owners often need urgent care due to business meetings or unplanned vacations. Booking 2.0 form addresses this need for speed. The transition to this one-time form fill-up allows users to relax without repeated steps, ensuring the "Purrfect Pet Sitting" experience starts with a single click.Why You’ll Love the New Pawland Booking 2.0The new booking form is designed to be faster, 100% secure, and easier to use giving busy pet parents a smooth, stress-free experience.One-Time Data Entry: Provide all information in the first step without repeating it multiple times.Customizable Schedules: Ability to select exact start dates to end dates with real-time accuracy.Detailed Pet Profiles: Mention how many pets you have, including their names and breed types for a personalized match.Special Care Remarks: Option to include specific instructions or medical remarks for better care.Mobile & Desktop Optimized: A clean, modern UI built for pet parents who manage their lives on the go.Key Advantages for the UAE CommunityThe Perfect Sitter Match: By sharing full pet details, the system ensures an exact match with verified professionals like Lisa, Lovely, or Syrell.Data Privacy: Personal data remains 100% safe, providing complete peace of mind.Efficiency: Saves up to 60% time compared to the old format; secure premium care in under two minutes.One-Step Process: A streamlined flow that eliminates redundant data entry, allowing you to relax while we handle the rest.Safety, Verification, and Guaranteed Peace of MindSafety remains Pawland’s utmost priority. The new form integrates advanced encryption to protect sensitive data and facilitates the Meet & Greet process seamlessly. Every sitter, including our stellar team of professionals is vetted and verified, providing guaranteed peace of mind for pet parents across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and the all Emirates."Our goal was to make the digital experience as warm and efficient as the care we provide on-site," said the spokesperson for Pawland. "By moving to Booking 2.0, we’ve removed the administrative friction, allowing pet parents to focus on what matters most to their pets' happiness. Whether you have a playful dog, a quiet cat, a singing bird, or a hopping rabbit, our system is now built to cater to their specific world."Specialized Services Tailored to Your NeedsWe’ve aligned our services with exactly how you search for care. Whether you need a home-away-from-home or professional care in your own space, we have a solution: Pet Boarding (Sitter's Home): This service allows your pet to stay in a real home environment with a verified sitter. It is a cage-free, stress-free alternative where your pet is treated like a family member while you are away.Pet Sitting (In-Home Care): If your pet prefers their own territory, a professional sitter will visit your home to maintain their exact feeding and potty routine. This is the best option for cats or senior pets who find new environments stressful.Overnight Pet Sitting: A dedicated sitter stays at your house throughout the night. This provides constant companionship for pets with separation anxiety and ensures your home is never left vacant while you are on vacation.Drop-In Visits: Essential home visits to handle feeding, playtime, or litter box cleaning. It’s a quick and vital check-in to break up your pet’s day while you are at the office.Live-In Pet Care: This is our 24/7 service where a sitter resides at your home full-time. It ensures your pet is never left alone, making it ideal for young puppies, kittens, or pets requiring round-the-clock medical monitoring.Dog Walking: Our walkers provide personalized outdoor sessions tailored to your dog’s energy level and breed requirements. Regular walking improves heart health, reduces boredom-driven behavior, and keeps your dog mentally stimulated and engaged.Why Pet Parents Trust PawlandPet parents trust Pawland because it is an award-winning, licensed pet care company in the UAE that prioritizes safety, personalized care, and transparent communication. Founded "by pet parents, for pet parents," the company focuses on reducing pet stress by offering in-home services that maintain familiar routines.Core Reasons for TrustRigorous Sitter Vetting: Every pet sitter and dog walker must pass a comprehensive third-party background and identity check before being onboarded.Safety Guarantees: Pawland provides a "Pawland Guarantee" that includes veterinary care reimbursement for rare incidents during a booking, ensuring your pet is protected.Constant Communication: Pet parents receive daily updates, including photos and videos, to ensure their pets are happy and healthy while they are away.Professional Expertise: Sitters are trained professionals who have 24/7 access to qualified veterinary advice during bookings.Flexible In-Home Care: Unlike traditional kennels, Pawland offers cage-free, one-on-one attention through services like in-home boarding and drop-in visits, which helps minimize separation anxiety.Reservation Protection: If a sitter needs to cancel at the last minute, the platform actively helps find a replacement to ensure no pet is left without care.Trusted All Across the UAEWith a 4.9-star rating on Google and a history of being featured in Gulf News, Timeout Dubai, and Wonder-Mom, Pawland’s reach continues to expand. The Booking 2.0 system is now fully operational for residents in:Dubai: Palm Jumeirah, JBR, Marina, Business Bay, Emirates Hills, and Arabian Ranches.Abu Dhabi: Yas Island, Al Reem Island, and Khalifa City.Northern Emirates: Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

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