State Representative Kimberly Du Buclet Receives National Coalition of 100 Black Women Public Policy Award

CHICAGO —State Rep. Kimberly Du Buclet, D-Chicago, will be honored by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Metropolitan Chapter with its Public Policy Award at the organization’s annual gala on Friday, June 26.

The award recognizes Du Buclet’s legislative leadership, community service and commitment to advancing policies that create greater opportunity for Black women, girls and families across Illinois.

“It is my deepest honor to receive this award from an organization that works every day to expand opportunity for Black women and girls,” Du Buclet said. “When I was growing up, there were not many Black women in public policy. Today, there are more women leading, advocating and opening doors for the next generation. Beyond this award, the greatest impact I can hope to have is inspiring another Black woman or girl to know that her voice matters and that she belongs in every room where decisions are made.”

Du Buclet will receive the award during the chapter’s annual gala, Illuminating Excellence of Black Women, at the Bridgeport Art Center, 1200 W. 35th St., from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The chapter will also present awards recognizing excellence in health, economic empowerment and education.

As a state representative, Du Buclet has championed issues including civic engagement, health care access, environmental justice, arts and culture, public safety and economic opportunity. Her work reflects a continued commitment to ensuring that communities that have too often been overlooked have a voice in shaping public policy.

“I know many people feel uncertain and even frightened by the challenges facing our communities, but silence cannot be our answer,” Du Buclet said. “We have come too far, and too much is at stake. I look forward to continuing the work of advancing public policies that uplift Black women, strengthen families and expand opportunity rooted in sisterhood, empowerment and the belief that our voices can and must shape the future.”