Six Illegal Boat Launches Stopped at Lake Tahoe

Enforcement begins against boaters who separately attempted to bypass mandatory aquatic invasive species inspection

LAKE TAHOE, CA/NV – Keen-eyed aquatic invasive species inspectors have stopped six boaters at Lake Tahoe boat launches this summer with wire inspection seals that had been tampered with, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) announced today.

All boats launching at Lake Tahoe must be inspected to ensure they are Clean, Drained, and Dry to prevent the introduction of new aquatic invasive species to the waters of the region. The uniquely numbered inspection seals certify a boat has either been inspected and decontaminated for aquatic invasive species or was last launched in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Attempting to launch with a tampered inspection seal indicates the boaters were trying to work around the system. Staff have inspected more than 120,000 boats and trailers since TRPA began the mandatory inspection program in 2008 with the Tahoe Resource Conservation District. An illegal launch risks irreversible damage to the lake’s world-renowned ecosystem.

“We are grateful for the diligence and quick action of the boat ramp and marina partners who caught the tampered seals and protected Lake Tahoe from these uninspected vessels,” TRPA Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager Dennis Zabaglo said. “We are investigating and moving each case through the enforcement process to make sure we are maintaining the highest level of protection for Lake Tahoe.”

When a motorized boat leaves the water, marina or boat ramp staff attach a new security wire to the boat and trailer and catalog the serial number. Without an intact inspection seal, the vessel cannot legally launch and is required to be inspected and decontaminated at one of three regional inspection stations.

“What we know right now is that the inspection program is working as it is designed to,” Zabaglo said.

In 2025, staff at Obexer’s Marina on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore stopped boaters attempting to illegally launch with a tampered seal, resulting in a $5,000 penalty.

Enforcing Lake Tahoe’s watercraft inspection system is critical to continue protecting the lake from aquatic invasive species that are spreading throughout the country on motorized boats and trailers. The recent enforcement cases are coming amidst the rising threat of golden mussels, which were recently discovered just a few hours from Lake Tahoe and have high survivability and reproduction rates. Watercraft inspectors have intercepted two boats this season with golden mussels attached and several more with other invasive species.

Learn more about the watercraft inspection process at TahoeBoatInspections.com/FAQ.

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The Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Species Program is implemented by 40 public and private partner organizations, including federal, state, and local jurisdictions, research partners, public utility districts, and private marinas. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Tahoe Resource Conservation District lead the program in collaboration with the public and private partners. The program’s mission is to prevent, detect, and control aquatic invasive species in the Region so that future generations can enjoy Lake Tahoe. For additional information, contact Jeff Cowen, TRPA Public Information Officer, at 775-589-5278.