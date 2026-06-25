DOT and FAA Break Ground on New Facility to Support Advanced Air Mobility Research

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Research range will support testing, training and integration efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are breaking ground on a new facility at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City to support research, training and operational analysis for advanced air mobility aircraft.

The Vertical Take-Off and Landing Procedures and Analysis Range (V-PAR) will provide a dedicated environment for the FAA and its partners to conduct research on vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, including electric and hybrid designs.

“The V-PAR is a critical step in helping the FAA better understand how to integrate advanced air mobility aircraft safely into the National Airspace System,” said Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Steven Bradbury. “This facility will strengthen our ability to conduct research, train people, and support the future of aviation.”

“As advanced air mobility technologies continue to evolve, the FAA must ensure they meet the same high safety standards expected throughout the National Airspace System,” said FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “The V-PAR will help us gather the data and operational insights needed to support their safe integration into the nation’s airspace.”

The approximately $8.3 million range will include a vertiport, a covered hangar and a small control-center building and will support a host of advanced air mobility research and training activities, including studies on wake separation, downwash and outwash, radiofrequency interference and vertiport operations.

For more information, see this fact sheet.