Governor Newsom signs historic housing bond set for voters on the November ballot

In California, we don’t turn away from the needs of our people—we meet them head-on. With the signing of SB 417, we are giving voters the power to help shape the future of housing in our state. This bond is about building communities, expanding access and affordability in California, where every family has a fair shot at a place to call home. Governor Gavin Newsom

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