Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,698 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom signs historic housing bond set for voters on the November ballot

In California, we don’t turn away from the needs of our people—we meet them head-on. With the signing of SB 417, we are giving voters the power to help shape the future of housing in our state. This bond is about building communities, expanding access and affordability in California, where every family has a fair shot at a place to call home.

Governor Gavin Newsom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom signs historic housing bond set for voters on the November ballot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.