Webster City Positions 478-Acre Industrial Park for Future Growth

June 25, 2026 (DES MOINES, IA) — The Webster City Gateway Industrial Park has earned an Iowa Certified Site designation through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), adding one of Iowa’s largest development-ready industrial sites to the state’s growing portfolio of certified locations.

The 478-acre industrial park is strategically positioned adjacent to U.S. Highway 20 and bisected by Iowa Highway 17 on the south side of Webster City. The designation confirms the site has completed extensive environmental reviews, infrastructure assessments and other due diligence requirements, helping reduce risk and accelerate project timelines for companies considering expansion or relocation.

Located in Hamilton County, the Webster City Gateway Industrial Park offers immediate access to Highway 20 and is located approximately 12 miles west of Interstate 35, connecting businesses to key east-west and north-south transportation corridors. A Union Pacific mainline rail corridor adjacent to the property also provides opportunities for future rail service extensions.

"Companies looking to grow want sites that are ready to move at the speed of business," said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. "The Webster City Gateway Industrial Park offers the size, transportation access and infrastructure potential that many modern industrial projects require. This certification demonstrates Webster City's commitment to future growth and strengthens Iowa's ability to compete for new jobs and investment."

Today, Durham joined local leaders and economic development partners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the designation.

“Achieving site certification for the Webster City Gateway Industrial Park is a significant milestone for our community and a testament to years of planning, partnership and investment,” said John Hawkins, mayor of Webster City. “This certification demonstrates that Webster City is ready for business and prepared to support future industrial growth.”

“As we celebrate the opening of this premier development site, we are sending a clear message to companies looking to expand or relocate: Webster City offers the infrastructure, workforce and community support needed for long-term success,” he added. “We appreciate the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s partnership throughout this process and look forward to the opportunities this certification will create for our residents, businesses and region.”

Since its launch in 2012, the Iowa Certified Site program has become one of the most comprehensive in the nation, evolving alongside industry and site selection standards. Certified locations in Iowa have attracted more than $2.3 billion in capital investment, demonstrating the value of site readiness in today’s competitive economic development environment.

Webster City's certification was supported through the Iowa Rural Certified Site Initiative, a program created during the 2024 legislative session to help rural communities offset the costs of preparing industrial sites for certification and development. Webster City was among the first communities selected to participate.

The certification process is overseen by Quest Site Solutions, a nationally recognized site selection firm based in Greenville, South Carolina. The independent review process gives companies confidence that certified sites have been thoroughly evaluated and are prepared for investment.

To learn more about the Iowa Certified Site program and explore certified sites across the state, visit iowaeda.com/certifiedsites.

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