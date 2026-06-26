MSU Running Back, Adam Jones, and MSU Quarterback, Justin Lamson, stand with CMN Champion Child, Luke Rivenbark and Mom, Jennifer Rivenbark at Play Yellow 2026. Lamson helps Luke putt the ball, while Jones offers support nearby. Shodair Children’s Hospital logo, symbolizing the hospital’s mission to heal, help, and inspire hope for children and families in Montana. Shodair Children’s Hospital logo, reflecting our mission to heal, help, and inspire hope for children and families a

Montana State football standout Adam Jones and Children's Miracle Network Champion Luke Rivenbark are inspiring hope for children and families across Montana.

After meeting Luke, it becomes even easier to understand why the work Shodair does is so important, and why it's worth continuing to support their efforts to help families who are searching for hope.” — Adam Jones, MSU Running Back

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Champions, One Mission: Adam Jones and Luke Rivenbark Inspire Hope Across Montana

As one of the most dynamic running backs in Montana State football history, Adam Jones has built a reputation for resilience, determination, and leadership- qualities he immediately recognized in Luke Rivenbark, Shodair Children's Hospital's 2026 Children's Miracle Network Champion Child. While Jones has inspired fans on the football field, Luke has inspired an entire state. As Montana's 2026 Children's Miracle Network Champion Child, Luke represents thousands of children and families who rely on Shodair Children's Hospital for specialized pediatric, behavioral health, and genetic services.

Jones first learned about Shodair through conversations with Craig Aasved, Chief Executive Officer, and Rusty Cash, Chief Development Officer. After hearing about the organization's statewide impact, he quickly understood why so many Montanans are committed to supporting its mission. "The people, the mission, and the kids are incredibly inspiring to anyone willing to listen," Jones said.

Everything changed, however, when he met Luke and his mother, Jennifer Rivenbark.

"Meeting Luke and Jennifer has been an absolute blessing," Jones said. "Anyone who has met them knows how bright of a light they truly are. They are amazing people who live with so much joy and love that it's contagious."

For Jennifer, the connection was just as meaningful. "As an MSU alum and huge Bobcat fan, I was super excited when asked if Luke would want to meet Adam Jones," Rivenbark said. "He wanted to know Luke's story and the part Shodair played. We had the opportunity to have dinner with Adam, and he seemed just as excited to meet Luke as Luke was to meet him."

What began as an introduction quickly grew into a friendship centered on a shared commitment to helping Montana children.

That connection continued through Play Yellow, a nationwide fundraising movement inspired by golf legend Jack Nicklaus that benefits Children's Miracle Network hospitals. During Play Yellow weekend, Luke spent additional time with Jones and Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson. "We met Adam again at the Play Yellow practice round and were asked if we wanted to join him and teammate Justin Lamson on the course," Jennifer said. "Both guys were so kind and respectful toward Luke. They helped him putt and would sit in the cart and talk with him while we waited. What an incredible experience for Luke."

For Jones, spending time with Luke put a face to the mission of Shodair. "After meeting Luke, it becomes even easier to understand why the work Shodair does is so important and why it's worth continuing to support their efforts to help families who are searching for answers and hope," he said. As Montana's Children's Miracle Network Champion Child, Luke serves as an ambassador for children and families across the state. Through fundraising campaigns, community events, and speaking engagements, he shares his story to help others understand the life-changing impact of access to specialized care and family support.

Jones says his experiences as an athlete have also shaped his appreciation for Shodair's mission. "As a football player, I've learned that mental health is just as important as physical health," Jones said. "People often see the results on the field, but they don't always see the challenges, setbacks, and pressures that happen behind the scenes." He believes that perspective has made him appreciate organizations like Shodair even more.

"Shodair goes beyond simply talking about making an impact—they truly put in the work to create one. Their commitment to helping children and families find answers and support is making a real difference."

Lamson shared similar thoughts after participating in Play Yellow. "I heard about Play Yellow through my friend and teammate Adam Jones," Lamson said. "I participated because it is a great cause and something that was an honor to be a part of."

Meeting Luke left a lasting impression.

"It was awesome to be around Luke and his mom," Lamson said. "They were genuinely generous people, and it showed that Shodair is making an impact on people all over Montana. I would want people to give Shodair a chance and try to understand what it is all about because it truly is very special."

Today, Jones proudly supports Play Yellow and Shodair because he knows every dollar raised helps children like Luke receive the care, resources, and opportunities they deserve. "I want people to know that their support is truly making a difference," Jones said. "The generosity of donors and supporters helps provide resources, care, and opportunities that can change lives. Every contribution helps give families hope and access to support they may not have thought was possible."

Though their journeys look different, Jones and Rivenbark share the same message: challenges can be overcome with the right support system.

One found success on the football field. The other has inspired an entire state through courage, resilience, and a willingness to share his story. Together, they are showing what it means to be champions- not just through victories, but through compassion, service, and hope.

Through Play Yellow, Shodair Children's Hospital, and Children's Miracle Network, supporters across Montana are helping ensure more children and families have access to the care and resources they need.

To learn more about Luke's story, Play Yellow, or how Shodair Children's Hospital is helping children and families across Montana, visit shodair.org.

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About Shodair Children’s Hospital

Since 1896, Shodair Children’s Hospital has served Montana's most vulnerable residents, evolving to meet the state’s changing needs. Today, Shodair offers a wide range of services, including acute, residential, and outpatient psychiatric care for children (ages 3–18), an accredited school for those in care, and the state’s only comprehensive medical genetics program, serving individuals of all ages. As Montana’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Shodair serves children from all 56 counties, with many patients receiving Medicaid assistance. Shodair is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of Montana families. For more information, visit Shodair.org.

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