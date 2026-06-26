Governor Rhoden Appoints Cassidy Stalley as Seventh Circuit Judge

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 25, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—Gov. Larry Rhoden today announced the appointment of Cassidy Stalley as a circuit judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, a vacancy created by the appointment of Justice Robert Gusinsky to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

“Cassidy is a bright, talented and highly respected professional who is deeply passionate about serving South Dakota,” said Gov. Rhoden. “It is my honor to appoint her to the Seventh Circuit. I trust she will lead her courtroom with excellence."

Stalley has spent her legal career in civil litigation, representing individuals and businesses in state and federal court. A Rapid City native, she graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., and earned her law degree with honors from the University of South Dakota School of Law in Vermillion before serving as a law clerk for the Second Judicial Circuit.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Governor Rhoden for the trust he has placed in me and for the opportunity to serve the people of South Dakota,” said Stalley. “I will approach the bench with integrity, humility and a steadfast commitment to upholding the law.”

The Seventh Judicial Circuit consists of Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota and Pennington counties.

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View a photo of Cassidy Stalley.

About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.