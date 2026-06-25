CPW closes shooting range at Basalt State Wildlife Area due to extreme fire danger

The Basalt Area State Wildlife Area is located in Eagle County, east of Basalt.

June 25, 2026

BASALT, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has temporarily closed the shooting range at Basalt State Wildlife Area (SWA). The closure will take effect Friday, June 26 and will remain in place until further notice.

Due to increased drought and extreme fire weather conditions, Eagle County and the White River National Forest will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions starting Friday at 12:01 a.m.

Working with our partners with the White River National Forest, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, and Eagle and Pitkin counties, CPW has decided to temporarily close the shooting range due to heightened fire danger.

"Over the past few years, including as recently as June 10, our staff has implemented mitigation efforts to lower the risk of wildfire at the shooting range," said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita. "This includes improving safety berms as well as mitigating vegetation that could potentially fuel wildfires near the wildlife area. After collaborating with our local and federal partners, and taking into account the extreme fire danger in the Roaring Fork Valley, we feel temporarily closing the range is the right decision at this time."

Basalt State Wildlife Area remains open to the public; the closure only applies to the shooting range. CPW reminds the public that recreational shooting outside of the range is prohibited.

For more information on the Basalt SWA shooting range or to find shooting ranges throughout the state, visit the Shooting Range Finder page on our website.

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