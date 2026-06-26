Law Offices of Dennis A. Dascanio Opens Ontario Location, Expanding Four Decades of Workers' Compensation Advocacy

Law Offices of Dennis A. Dascanio Dennis A. Dascanio Dennis A. Dascanio Workers Compensation Attorney

Veteran workers' compensation firm brings its track record of $2B+ in gross recoveries to San Bernardino County

When I started this practice 39 years ago, my goal was simple — to make sure injured workers had someone in their corner who would fight for every dollar they deserved. That mission hasn't changed.” — Dennis A. Dascanio

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Dennis A. Dascanio , a workers' compensation and Social Security disability firm with roots in Orange County dating back to 1987, has opened a new office in Ontario, California. The expansion marks a natural next step for a practice that has spent nearly four decades fighting for injured workers across Southern California, and brings the firm's proven legal expertise closer to the growing workforce of the Inland Empire.The new Ontario office is located at 3401 N. Centre Lake Dr., Suite 580, Ontario, CA 91761, and can be reached at (909) 460-6900.Built on an Orange County FoundationFounder Dennis A. Dascanio opened his first office in Santa Ana in 1987, the same year he was admitted to the California State Bar. In the decades since, the firm has become a cornerstone of the Orange County legal community, earning a reputation for tenacious advocacy on behalf of injured and disabled workers.Dascanio was a Certified Workers' Compensation Specialist through the California Board of Legal Specialization from 1997 to 2024 and has been recognized as a Super Lawyers honoree every year from 2019 through 2026. A graduate of Western State University College of Law, he is an active member of the California Bar Association, the Orange County Bar Association, the Western San Bernardino Bar Association, and the California Applicants' Attorneys Association. Over the course of his career, Dascanio has personally settled numerous cases in excess of $1 million, with individual recoveries reaching as high as $8.6 million."When I started this practice in Santa Ana nearly 39 years ago, my goal was simple — to make sure injured workers had someone in their corner who would fight for every dollar they deserved," said Dennis A. Dascanio. "That mission hasn't changed, and this new office allows us to bring that same level of commitment to workers throughout the Inland Empire."Meeting a Growing Need in the Inland EmpireThe decision to expand into Ontario reflects the region's evolving economic landscape. The Inland Empire has become one of the largest logistics and warehousing corridors in the nation, with hundreds of distribution centers operating across San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Industries like construction, transportation, and manufacturing — sectors that account for some of the highest workplace injury rates in California — are the backbone of the region's economy.According to recent California workers' compensation data, the state processes approximately 900,000 workers' comp claims annually, with construction, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing consistently leading in claim rates. Workers in these physically demanding industries face elevated risks of back injuries, repetitive motion conditions, and other occupational hazards — precisely the types of cases the Dascanio firm has handled for decades.A Bilingual Team Serving Diverse CommunitiesThe Law Offices of Dennis A. Dascanio is proud to offer bilingual services in English and Spanish (Se Habla Español), reflecting the diverse communities the firm serves across Orange County and the Inland Empire. The firm's team includes seasoned professionals such as Gerardo Martin Del Campo, a legal associate with more than 30 years of workers' compensation experience, and Jake T. Dascanio, an honors graduate of California Western School of Law who represents the next generation of the firm's advocacy.Passionate Advocates With a No-Fee PromiseThe firm operates on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless their case is successful. With a track record of more than $2 billion in gross recoveries since 1987, the Law Offices of Dennis A. Dascanio has demonstrated that vigorous representation makes a measurable difference. Research consistently shows that workers with attorney representation receive significantly higher settlements than those who navigate the system alone.Free consultations are available at all three office locations, making it easy for injured workers to explore their legal options without financial risk.Three Offices Across Southern CaliforniaThe firm's three locations ensure that injured workers across the region have convenient access to experienced legal counsel:Santa Ana (Headquarters): 2677 North Main Street, Suite 520, Santa Ana, CA 92705 — (714) 550-7002Ontario (New): 3401 N. Centre Lake Dr., Suite 580, Ontario, CA 91761 — (909) 460-6900San Diego: 1450 Frazee Road, Suite 603, San Diego, CA 92108To schedule a free consultation, call toll-free at (844) PRO-4LAW or visit www.DascanioLaw.com About the Law Offices of Dennis A. DascanioFounded in 1987, the Law Offices of Dennis A. Dascanio is a Southern California workers' compensation and Social Security disability firm dedicated to fighting for injured and disabled workers. Led by founder Dennis A. Dascanio, a former Board Certified Workers' Compensation Specialist, the firm has recovered more than $2 billion in gross settlements for its clients. With offices in Santa Ana, Ontario, and San Diego, the firm serves workers throughout Southern California. The firm offers bilingual services and operates on a contingency-fee basis — no fee unless you win. Learn more at www.DascanioLaw.com

Dennis A. Dascanio Workers Compensation Attorney

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