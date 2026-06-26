DEC Announces June 27 & 28 as Free Fishing Weekend in New York State

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced that a Free Fishing Weekend in New York State will take place June 27–28, 2026. The weekend is part of six designated Free Fishing Days that take place each year in New York State. During these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters.

“With summer officially here, the timing of these free fishing days couldn’t be better,” said Commissioner Lefton. “New York is home to thousands of angling opportunities across our abundant freshwater lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. Fishing is an affordable and rewarding pastime and I encourage everyone to get outside and visit New York’s waters during this Free Fishing Weekend.”

DEC’s Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give New Yorkers who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby, and encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State Fishing License.

Free Fishing Days further support Governor Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative that promotes physical and mental health by encouraging New York’s children and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. One of the ways teens and youth can find ideas to get offline is through DEC’s Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge, which offers 50 fun and interesting activities for youth to complete by the age of 19.

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are also “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics. For a list of currently scheduled programs, visit DEC’s website.

To help make fishing more affordable and help inspire the next generation of anglers, DEC has also partnered with libraries across the state on the Fishing Rod Lending Program. While borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out fishing equipment (spin casting rods, bobbers, and hooks). This program offers an opportunity for people to try fishing before deciding to purchase their own gear. For more information and a list of the more than 80 participating libraries, visit DEC’s website.

Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Outside of free fishing days, anglers over the age of 16 must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license, visit DEC’s website.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice to anglers about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.

The remaining Free Fishing Days of 2026 will take place on September 26 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) and November 11 (Veterans Day).