Temporary overnight closure of Hover Street/CO 119 intersection scheduled for June 28

Longmont — Sunday, June 28, at 7 p.m., to Monday, June 29, at 5 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation will continue work on Hover Street at Colorado Highway 119/Diagonal Highway with an overnight closure of the intersection to switch the intersection over to temporary traffic signals.

Detour Routes:

Southbound Ken Pratt Boulevard: Turn right at the intersection onto Hover Street, turn left onto Nelson Road, turn left onto South Fordham Street and turn right onto southbound CO 119.

Southbound Hover Street: Use right turn lane to continue onto southbound CO 119.

Northbound Hover Street: Turn right at the intersection onto Ken Pratt Boulevard, turn left onto Sunset Street, turn left onto Nelson Road and turn right to return to northbound Hover Street.

Northbound CO 119: Make a sharp right at the intersection onto southbound Hover Street, turn left onto Pike Road, turn left onto Sunset Street and turn right onto northbound Ken Pratt Boulevard.

Hover Street Intersection Closure Map

Following the overnight intersection closure, additional various overnight single lane closures will be in place in the Hover Street and CO 119/Diagonal Highway intersection nightly, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 1, to place temporary roadway striping and set temporary barrier to prepare for detour paving and a traffic shift. Please allow additional travel time and expect delays when traveling through the intersection.

The northbound CO 119/Diagonal Highway inside left turn-lane to northbound Hover Street lane closures will remain in place during this time.

Additional construction activities and impacts will continue in late summer as the project will build a bridge for southwest-bound traffic on CO 119/Diagonal Highway to go over Hover Street as detailed in this video. More details about the exact work and impact will be available later this summer.

Work schedules are subject to change and can vary based on conditions.

What is the CO 119 Safety, Mobility and Bikeway Improvements Project?

By the year 2040, the Diagonal Highway between Boulder and Longmont is expected to see a 25% increase in vehicular traffic. Increased traffic can result in more congestion, delays, tailpipe emissions and, potentially, more crashes.

This project is delivering safety, mobility and bikeway improvements to enhance safety for all modes and make transit travel faster and more reliable. The project is designed to integrate with other active multimodal projects on the corridor to ensure community members can safely and reliably travel throughout the corridor using their preferred mode(s) of transportation.

This project will:

Improve safety throughout the corridor.

Maximize the number of people able to move through the corridor.

Maximize intersection operational efficiency.

Improve transit travel times and increase ridership.

Maximize corridor-wide operational efficiency.

Increase opportunities for bicycle commuting and connectivity to the bicycle and pedestrian network.

Specific corridor improvements include:

New signage, striping and improved signal timing at all pedestrian crossings at signalized intersections.

Signal timing adjustments at key intersections (Jay Road, 63rd Street, CO 52, Niwot Road and Airport Road).

Adding a commuter bikeway and several local connections between northbound and southbound CO 119, and underpasses or overpasses at major intersections for uninterrupted crossing.

Physically reconfiguring the CO 52 intersection to improve safety and to accommodate new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations and the Diagonal Bikeway between the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

Changing access at Airport Road and CO 119 to reduce crashes and improve safety and traffic flow.

Adding a bridge at Hover Street in Longmont to allow free-flowing vehicular traffic southwest bound on CO 119 with additional safety, bike and pedestrian improvements at the intersection as well.

During construction, CO 119/Diagonal Highway will largely remain configured as it currently operates, with various lane shifts and closures. Additional information will be provided prior to any major closures or detour routes throughout the project duration. In addition, lane and shoulder widths will be minimized. The speed limit will be reduced. Please pay attention and follow posted speed limits. Kraemer North America is the general contractor for this project.

CO 119 Safety, Mobility and Bikeway Improvements Project Contact Information

Project phone line – 720.378.8083

Project email – [email protected]

Project website – www.codot.gov/projects/co119-mobility

Sign up for weekly project updates on the project website by following these five simple steps: Visit the project website Click on the "Stay Informed" box on the right side of the page. From there, scroll to the "Construction Updates & News Releases" section and select "Subscribe to Construction Updates." Enter your email address, then select "Northeast Colorado" as the region, check "Front Range I-25 Corridor" and "CO 119 Safety & Mobility Improvements." Scroll to the bottom and hit submit.



Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!