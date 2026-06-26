Motorists should expect extended closure of US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon following rock slide from heavy rain

Jefferson and Clear Creek counties - US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon is expected to be closed for much of the day, Thursday, June 25, as Colorado Department of Transportation crews clear debris from a rock slide stretching 175 feet long and three feet deep west of Tunnel 3. CDOT’s geohazards team is also investigating the rock wall next to the highway to check for stability. The heavy rain caused the slide.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and take Interstate 70 as an alternate route for access between Blackhawk and Golden.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, go to COtrip.org

Rocks and mud covering a section of US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!