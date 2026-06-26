Phillips Law Group Approaches 4,000 Five-Star Google Reviews, Reflecting Three Decades of Client-First Advocacy

Jeffrey Phillips Founding Attorney at Phillips Law Group Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney at Phillips Law Group

Arizona personal injury firm nears 4,000 five-star Google reviews, with 3,901 verified ratings from clients across the state.

Approaching 4,000 five-star reviews is a reflection of the entire team's dedication to treating every client with the care and respect they deserve.” — Jeffrey L. Phillips, Founder of Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group , one of Arizona's most recognized personal injury law firms, is approaching a landmark milestone: nearly 4,000 five-star reviews on Google, with the firm currently standing at 3,901 verified five-star ratings from clients across the state.The milestone reflects more than 30 years of client-centered legal representation and a firm culture built on accountability, compassion, and results. Founded in 1993 by Jeffrey L. Phillips, the firm has grown from a single Phoenix office into one of the largest personal injury practices in Arizona, having served more than 185,000 clients and recovered over $2 billion in settlements and verdicts on their behalf."Every one of those reviews represents a real person who came to us during one of the most difficult moments of their life," said Jeffrey L. Phillips, Founder of Phillips Law Group. "We don't take that trust lightly. Approaching 4,000 five-star reviews is a reflection of the entire team's dedication to treating every client with the care and respect they deserve."Phillips Law Group handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, dog bites, slip and fall incidents, and complex litigation. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis — clients pay nothing unless the firm wins — and offers free consultations 24 hours a day, seven days a week.The firm's growing review count places it among the most reviewed personal injury law firms in Arizona and speaks to the consistent experience clients receive throughout the legal process. In addition to its Google reputation, Phillips Law Group has been recognized by ThreeBestRated.com as one of the three best personal injury lawyers in Phoenix, and Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah was recently named the 2026 Medium-Size Business Leader of the Year at the Champions of Change Awards hosted by AZ Big Media and AZ Business Magazine.The firm has also been featured in Attorney at Law Magazine, highlighting the leadership philosophy of Jeffrey Phillips and Nasser Abujbarah and the firm's commitment to building a culture of excellence for both clients and staff."Client reviews are the most honest measure of how well we're doing our job," said Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney at Phillips Law Group. "We are proud of this milestone, but more importantly, we are proud of the thousands of Arizonans who trusted us to fight for them."Phillips Law Group maintains offices throughout Arizona, including Phoenix, Tempe, Peoria, Scottsdale, Tucson, and Flagstaff, ensuring that injured Arizonans across the state have access to experienced legal representation close to home.For more information about Phillips Law Group or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://phillipslaw.com/ About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The firm represents clients in personal injury, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, motor vehicle accidents, and complex litigation matters throughout Arizona and across the country. Since 1993, the firm has served more than 185,000 clients and recovered over $2 billion on their behalf.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave # 1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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