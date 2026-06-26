Meade County Board of Adjustment Meeting - Monday, July 6, 2026 - 8:30 AM ET

The Meade County Board of Adjustment will hold a Regular Meeting and Public Hearing on: Monday, July 6, 2026 8:30 a.m. Meade County Courthouse 516 Hillcrest Drive Brandenburg, Kentucky

PUBLIC NOTICE -

Meade County Board of Adjustment

The Meade County Board of Adjustment will hold a Regular Meeting and Public Hearing on:

Monday, July 6, 2026

8:30 a.m.

Meade County Courthouse

516 Hillcrest Drive

Brandenburg, Kentucky

During this meeting, the Board will conduct public hearings and may take action on the following request(s):

a. Variance//2026V-070// Accessory Building in Front Yard Space //Gayton//355 Benham Rd., Brandenburg, KY 40108// PVA Parcel 124-00-00-011.01

b. Variance//2026V-071// Accessory Building in Front Yard Space//Banks//1550 Sandridge Rd., Vine Grove, KY 40175//PVA Parcel 153-00-00-048.00

Any person interested in these matters may appear at the hearing and be heard.

The meeting is open to the public.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at 270-422-4676.