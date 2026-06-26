Public Notice - Meade County Animal Shelter to Participate in Tractor Supply Grand Opening Adoption



The Meade County Animal Shelter will participate in the Tractor Supply Grand Opening celebration in Brandenburg on Saturday, June 27, 2026, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Animal Shelter staff will be on site with several adoptable pets in search of loving forever homes. Community members who have been considering adoption are encouraged to stop by, meet available dogs and cats, and learn more about the shelter’s adoption process.





Event Details

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Tractor Supply

Brandenburg, Kentucky





Even for those not currently ready to adopt, this event is a great opportunity to meet shelter pets, speak with Animal Shelter staff, and learn more about how to support the Meade County Animal Shelter’s mission of finding safe, loving homes for animals in need.

Residents are encouraged to help spread the word by sharing this event with friends and family.

Adopt. Love. Save a Life.