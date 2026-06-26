Public Notice - Meade County Code Enforcement Board - Regular Meeting - Tues, July 7, 2026 - 5:00 PM

Meade County Code Enforcement Board Regular Meeting and Public Hearing Notice

The Meade County Code Enforcement Board will hold a Regular Meeting and Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

During this meeting, the Board will conduct a public hearing and may take action regarding the following case:

• Case #202600003 – Barclay

560 Hobbs Reesor Road, Vine Grove, KY 40175

PVA Map: 149-00-00-031.00

Any person interested in this matter may appear at the hearing and be heard. The meeting is open to the public.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at 270-422-4676.