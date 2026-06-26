Public Notice - Meade County Code Enforcement Board - Regular Meeting - Tues, July 7, 2026 - 5:00 PM
Tuesday, July 7, 2026The Meade County Code Enforcement Board will hold a regular meeting and public hearing on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse in Brandenburg.
Meade County Code Enforcement Board Regular Meeting and Public Hearing Notice
The Meade County Code Enforcement Board will hold a Regular Meeting and Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.
During this meeting, the Board will conduct a public hearing and may take action regarding the following case:
• Case #202600003 – Barclay
560 Hobbs Reesor Road, Vine Grove, KY 40175
PVA Map: 149-00-00-031.00
Any person interested in this matter may appear at the hearing and be heard. The meeting is open to the public.
For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at 270-422-4676.
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