Chairman Aguilar: Democrats will continue to step up and speak out and lead with legislation to ensure that individuals with TPS status have the certainty and security that they deserve.

June 25, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar joined the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for a press conference following the Supreme Court’s decision allowing the Trump administration to terminate TPS designation for Haiti and Syria. You can read the transcript below.

CHAIRMAN AGUILAR: I want to thank Juan Vargas from California, and of course, Sylvia Garcia for her leadership on this issue, and we heard from Congresswoman Laura Gillen, who carried Democratic legislation that would put at ease individuals with TPS status, but I share my colleagues’ concern.

What we saw out of the Supreme Court with this ruling was dreadful. It was dreadful to families, it was dreadful to our economy, and it will harm each and every one of the states in our nation.

Families should have certainty, and that's what Democrats have advocated for—the certainty that TPS is there and that TPS matters. And to have a president who can unilaterally change the rules as he goes is shameful and awful, and Democrats will continue to step up and speak out and lead with legislation to ensure that individuals with TPS status have the certainty and security that they deserve to live in our communities. Thank you so much.

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