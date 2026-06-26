Parallel Health Joins Blue Shield of California, Expanding Access to Microbiome Dermatology™ in California

Parallel Health is now in-network with Blue Shield of California

Precision skin microbiome care now in-network with Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and Blue Shield of California, covering more than 28 million Californians

The skin microbiome is one of the most informative windows into why skin breaks down, and we've just begun to scratch the surface technologically and clinically.” — Dr. Nathan Brown, Chief Science Officer, Parallel Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Health, the pioneer in Microbiome Dermatology™ and predictive precision skin care, today announced it has joined the Blue Shield of California provider network. With this addition, Parallel Health is now in-network with four of California's largest commercial insurers: Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare (UHC), and Blue Shield of California, together covering more than 28 million lives across the state.

The milestone makes Parallel Health's MD-03 Protocol™, which combines whole-genome microbiome sequencing, Metabolic Microbiome Profiling™, custom phage cocktails, and clinician-prescribed formulations compounded in-house and delivered to patients' doorsteps, accessible to a broader population than ever before.

Acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rosacea, and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) collectively affect more than 86 million Americans, and all five conditions have well-established links to skin microbiome dysbiosis. HS alone, a painful and often debilitating inflammatory disease of the skin's follicles, affects an estimated 1 million Americans and remains one of dermatology's most underdiagnosed and undertreated conditions. Despite mounting evidence connecting the microbial roots to these diseases, the tools to routinely decode the skin microbiome simply haven't existed in a clinical setting. Parallel Health has built the sequencing pipeline, microbial biobank, and prescribing infrastructure to make microbiome-guided dermatology a reality – translating what was once purely academic science into personalized patient care.

"The skin microbiome is one of the most informative windows into why skin breaks down, and we've just begun to scratch the surface technologically and clinically," said Nathan Brown, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Parallel Health. "Being in-network with Blue Shield means we can reach patients who have been cycling through treatments that weren't designed for their biology. Precision care shouldn't be a luxury. This is how we start to make it the standard."

Blue Shield of California serves approximately 6 million members, making it one of the state's largest nonprofit health plans. Its addition to Parallel Health's insurer network represents a significant expansion of covered access to microbiome-guided dermatology in California.

"Insurance coverage is the on-ramp to precision medicine for most patients," added Natalise Kalea Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Parallel Health. "Joining the Blue Shield network is a signal that the healthcare system is ready to invest in identifying why patients have the conditions they have, not just managing symptoms. We're proud to be the company making that possible in dermatology."

Parallel Health's telehealth-based practice operates under a fully in-house model: patients receive a sequencing kit, their skin microbiome is analyzed through Parallel's CLIA/CAP-certified pipeline, and a board-certified dermatologist can recommend a customized phage serum from Parallel's proprietary microbial biobanks and prescribe personalized Rx formulations based on a patient's microbiome readout, compounded in-house and delivered to the patient's doorstep. Phages are precision nano-microbes that selectively target and neutralize harmful bacteria on the skin without disrupting the beneficial microbiome, offering a new way to optimize bacterial imbalance. The company holds 8 patents pending and was previously named a "World Changing Idea" in Fast Company.

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