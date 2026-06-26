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Build your job search skills at the Mesa County Workforce Center

The Mesa County Workforce Center is offering free in-person workshops throughout July to help job seekers gain the skills and confidence needed to succeed. These workshops are designed to provide practical guidance, personalized support and valuable resources to help individuals navigate today's job market.

 

All workshops are offered in person at the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29 1/2 Road, and are available at no cost. To register or learn more about available workshops and services, visit Connecting Colorado.

 

Resume Basics

9-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 2nd

 

Learn how to create or improve your resume to better highlight your skills, experience and accomplishments. This workshop covers resume formatting, content tips and strategies to help your application stand out to employers.

 

Job Search 101

10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 9th

 

Explore effective job search strategies, learn where to find employment opportunities and discover tools and resources available to support your search.

 

Interview Prep

10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 16th

 

Prepare for your next interview by learning how to answer common interview questions, present yourself professionally and leave a lasting impression with employers.

 

Job Searching Over 50

10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 23rd

 

Designed for older job seekers, this workshop addresses unique challenges and opportunities experienced by individuals age 50 and older. Participants will learn strategies for showcasing their experience, overcoming barriers and navigating today's workforce.

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Build your job search skills at the Mesa County Workforce Center

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