County offices closed July 3 for Independence Day

Many Mesa County offices will close Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.

Services that will remain open

Animal Services (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Coroner's Office

Criminal Justice Services, all locations

Sheriff's Office jail, patrol and emergency services

Mesa County Solid Waste will reopen on Saturday, July 4.

All other county offices will be closed and will reopen during normal business hours on Monday, July 6.