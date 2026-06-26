County offices closed July 3 for Independence Day
Many Mesa County offices will close Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.
Services that will remain open
- Animal Services (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Coroner's Office
- Criminal Justice Services, all locations
- Sheriff's Office jail, patrol and emergency services
Mesa County Solid Waste will reopen on Saturday, July 4.
All other county offices will be closed and will reopen during normal business hours on Monday, July 6.
Residents can access many county services online at mesacounty.us.
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