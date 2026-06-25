When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 25, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 25, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Undeclared Peanuts Company Name: Lehi Valley Trading Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Chocolate Covered Raisins

Company Announcement

June 25, 2026, Lehi Valley Trading Company of Mesa, AZ, is recalling 624 units of its 15 ounce packages of High Valley Orchard Chocolate Covered Raisins because they contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Chocolate Covered Raisins were distributed in retail stores through Albertson’s distribution center between 5/18/2026 and 6/25/2026.

The product comes in a 15 ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # 0160933, best by date of Jan 23, 2027, on the bottom right-hand side of the front label.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with this problem to date.

The recall was initiated after the presence of peanuts were discovered in the Chocolate Covered Raisins. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut are urged to not consume product and should discard or return product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 480-962-5017, Monday – Friday, 8am-5pm PST.