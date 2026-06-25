U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy plans change-of-command ceremony July 17

The U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy will hold a change-of-command ceremony for a new garrison commander July 17, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at Fort McCoy.

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez will relinquish command to Col Sarah E. Fraticelli in a ceremony at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Western Hemisphere, will serve as the presiding officer for the ceremony.

The military change-of-command ceremony is a tradition dating to the 18th century, history shows. During the ceremony, an organizational flag is passed to the individual assuming the command with unit members present to witness their new leader assuming the dutiful position.

As garrison commander, Fraticelli will be responsible for day-to-day operation and management of the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. A garrison commander also represents the Army and the installation in the surrounding community, approves and issues garrison policies in accordance with respective Army regulations, approves and issues policies for the civilian workforce, and supports mobilization station requirements.

According to her biography, Fraticelli is a U.S. Army Reserve, Active Guard Reserve officer who will come to Fort McCoy after serving as Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve G2.

Fraticelli received her commission as a military intelligence officer in the U. S. Army in 2005 after graduation from Arizona State University. She is a graduate of the Military Intelligence Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Airborne School, and Command and General Staff College, and U.S. Army War College.

Fraticelli has also as the deputy commander for 505th Military Intelligence Brigade. Her other previous assignments include as the commander of the Southwest Army Intelligence Support Center, chief of operations for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, assistant chief of staff, G2 for U. S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, brigade S3 for Army Reserve Operations Group, battalion executive officer for the 338th Military Intelligence Battalion, Reserve Component Branch chief for the Intelligence Center of Excellence, deputy ACE chief with the 301st Military Intelligence Battalion, all source chief with the 301st Military Intelligence Battalion, G2 plans officer with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, course manager with the 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, S2 for the 503rd Military Police Battalion, and special security officer with Headquarters XVIII Airborne Corps.

Fraticelli’s biography also shows she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Arizona State University and a Master of Science in Intelligence and National Security from the National Intelligence University. She is also a graduate of the Defense Strategy Course, the Joint and Combined Warfighting School, Signals Intelligence Officer Course, and the Geospatial Officer Course.

Fraticelli’s awards and decorations include the Army Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Operation Enduring Freedom Campaign Medal, the NATO Medal, the Parachutist Badge, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Military Intelligence Corps Association Knowlton Award.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”