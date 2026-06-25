New leadership at AFSBn-NEA as Schorr succeeds Woodard

By Hyungbin Ju, 403rd AFSB Public Affairs

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea — Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia conducted a change of command ceremony at the Camp Carroll Fitness Center, here, June 24.

During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jung Y. Schorr assumed command from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Rosilyn C. Woodard.

Prior to taking command, Schorr served as the executive support officer for the Defense Continuity and Mission Assurance Directorate of Operations at the Pentagon. Woodard will next report to the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, who presided over the ceremony as reviewing officer and keynote speaker, commended Woodard's service and welcomed Schorr to the battalion.

“Today is one of those Army days where pride and gratitude sit right alongside bittersweet transition … this transition is extremely important. It's not just a change in leadership and the person standing right next to the guidon, but it's also a change in the feel or the vibe of an organization,” Book said. “For those of you who've been around Roz (Lt. Col. Woodard) and NEA, over the last two years, there is definitely a certain vibe about NEA, as Roz has led this battalion.”

“Jung (Lt. Col. Schorr), your work ethic, your intelligence, and your attention to detail will be exactly what NEA is looking for,” Book said. “You have an understanding of the mission, you have an understanding of Korea, but more importantly, you have an understanding of the workforce. I'm incredibly excited to see you lead this battalion to its future.”

Woodard thanked attendees and highlighted Centurion Battalion accomplishments in her farewell remarks.

“Over 60 percent of our workforce consists of Korean and Japanese employees who support our operations in two countries. Their diversity has attributed to the development of 120 operations orders, over 200 key leader engagements, 130 complex taskings, and 80 no-notice requirements,” Woodard said. “I leave you with one quote taken from Gen. Robert H. Burrow, ‘tactics win engagements, logistics win wars, while everyone obsesses over visual moves, we, the professionals, are buried in movement tables, consumption rates, transportation capacity, and maintenance schedules. They win because we, the logistician, plan the part that nobody sees.’”

Schorr praised the Centurion Battalion team and expressed her eagerness to get started.

“To our incredible team - our service members, civilian members, Korean Service Corps, Korean national employees, Japanese national employees, and contractors from both Korea and Japan - thank you. I am deeply grateful for the immense time and effort, and the care you pour into organizing this beautiful ceremony,” Schorr said. Moving forward, I promise to lead and serve these finest military and civilian professionals across Korea and Japan with unquestionable commitment, discipline, and excellence.”

AFSBn-NEA, the Centurion Battalion, falls under the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, headquartered at Camp Henry, South Korea. The 403rd AFSB is one of seven brigades under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC is a major subordinate command of U.S. Army Materiel Command, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.