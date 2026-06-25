What They Are Saying: Ways & Means Legislation Combats Fraud and Protects Benefits for Seniors and Families in Need

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As rampant fraud continues to be uncovered across government programs, the Ways and Means Committee has been working to advance legislation to combat this criminal activity in programs like Medicare, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and unemployment insurance. In just the Medicare program alone, fraud and mismanagement cost American taxpayers $60 billion annually. Sophisticated criminal rings – often run by foreign nationals – are perpetrating significant and unchecked fraud within hospice and home health care services. Just this week, the Trump administration announced indictments and a criminal takedown related to health care fraud – including schemes involving Medicare, Medicaid, hospice care, and stolen identities of deceased beneficiaries, 455 alleged criminals, and over $6.5 billion in stolen taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, states are failing to properly manage or stop the misuse of federal taxpayer dollars – in some instances using federal resources to fill state budget gaps – and have yet to take appropriate actions to recover fraudulent COVID-era unemployment benefits sitting frozen in banks six years after the pandemic.

According to a series of reports issued by the Government Accountability Office last year, there are multiple areas within TANF in need of improvement – including TANF non-assistance programs, which constitute 78 percent of total state spending and lack basic guardrails, creating an environment ripe for waste, fraud, and abuse. The Preventing Waste, Fraud and Abuse in TANF Act (H.R. 8872) will provide greater federal oversight over state TANF spending and establish additional guardrails on how TANF funds can be used to ensure federal funding helps the truly needy.

Under the Recover COVID Unemployment Fraud in Banks Act (H.R. 8873), states will be required to coordinate with financial institutions to recover the nearly $1 billion in fraudulent COVID-era benefits sitting in banks. To aid law enforcement in going after the criminals who stole taxpayer dollars, the legislation also extends the statute of limitations for prosecuting pandemic-era fraud – doubling it from five to 10 years so fraudsters can be brought to justice.

With 10 percent of all Medicare improper payments resulting from hospice providers and home health agencies, the Protecting Seniors and Stopping Fraudsters Act (H.R. 8883) will crack down on hospice and home health fraud through stricter enrollment scrutiny, more frequent and in-person inspections, higher noncompliance penalties, and enhanced surveyor oversight.

Organizations and entities committed to eradicating fraud within state and federal programs and protecting critical resources for seniors and others in need are speaking out in support of the Committee’s efforts to hold fraudsters accountable.

H.R. 8872, Preventing Waste, Fraud and Abuse in TANF Act & H.R. 8873, Recover COVID Unemployment Fraud in Banks Act

Empower Oversight

“We are pleased to support H.R. 8872, the Preventing Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in TANF Act. H.R. 8872 would apply the Payment Integrity Information Act of 2019 to state TANF programs…This suite of anti-fraud measures would help ensure protection of taxpayer dollars across the country.” – Empower Oversight

National Taxpayers Union (NTU)

“This legislation contains several provisions that will enhance federal oversight of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. In particular, this bill protects taxpayers by mandating the measurement and reporting of improper payments in TANF funds administered by states. Along with other practical reforms, this legislation safeguards tax dollars from being squandered and strengthens the integrity of a key welfare program families across the country depend on.” – NTU

Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA)

“Fraud is a growing problem at all levels of government and accounts for an increasing share of federal and state budgets. This legislation ensures that hard-earned taxpayer dollars go toward the individuals and families most in need—and not to criminals and fraudsters.” – Ross Marchand, Executive Director, TPA

United Council on Welfare Fraud (UCOWF)

“This is common-sense legislation that helps recover COVID fraud. Effective stewardship of government assistance programs means not only stopping fraud before payments are issued, but also prosecuting and recovering lost taxpayer funds.” – Keith Miskie, President, UCOWF

H.R. 8883, the Protecting Seniors and Stopping Fraudsters Act

National Alliance for Care at Home (NACH)

“The Alliance appreciates Rep. Van Duyne for her leadership in advancing targeted, data-driven program integrity solutions for Medicare home health and hospice by introducing the Protecting Seniors and Stopping Fraudsters Act.” – Jennifer Sheets, CEO, NACH

Addus HomeCare

“As bad actors become increasingly sophisticated, H.R. 8883 will address vulnerabilities by establishing stronger preventative measures and equipping relevant government agencies with additional tools needed to identify and prosecute scammers, without significant disruption or additional burdens placed on legitimate health care providers.” – Darby Anderson, Executive Vice President, Addus HomeCare

Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice (TAHC&H)

“The Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice (TAHC&H) strongly supports the Protecting Seniors and Stopping Fraudsters Act (H.R. 8883), introduced by Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), which targets fraud in the Medicare hospice and home health benefits while preserving access to high-quality care for the seniors and families who depend on it.” – TAHC&H

Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBEC)

“H.R. 8883 represents an important effort to ensure that fraudulent funds are pursued and recovered where possible, while sending a strong message that taxpayer dollars must be protected. Moreover, strong oversight and accountability of federal programs…is essential to maintaining confidence that taxpayer dollars are being managed responsibly and that government programs are operating as intended. Reducing fraud, waste, and abuse helps protect limited public resources and supports a healthier fiscal and economic environment for small businesses, workers, and future investment.” – SBEC