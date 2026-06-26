Gabriel Environmental Rescue Inc. Announces Corporate Restructuring to Accelerate US and Global Growth

New CEO & Global President

Gabriel Environmental Rescue Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments, New CEO Troy Cooper and New Global President Dr. Robert Mawire.

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warren, Ohio-Minden, Nevada- Southlake, Texas– June 26, 2026 – Gabriel Environmental Rescue Inc., a leading provider of innovative environmentally friendly energy solutions, today announced a strategic leadership realignment designed to accelerate growth, strengthen US and global operations, and enhance value creation for customers, employees, and stakeholders worldwide and position the company for long-term growth in the evolving energy landscape.As part of this transformation, the Board of Directors has appointed Troy Cooper as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Robert Mawire as Global President, effective July 1, 2026.The restructuring aligns the company's business under a unified US and global strategy focused on operational excellence, sustainable growth, customer value, taking environmental hazards and unutilized energy resources and turning them into environmentally friendly fuels. Ushering in a new era of global energy.“Today's announcement marks an important milestone in our company's evolution,” said Walter Blagaich Founder, President and Chairman of the Board. “The appointment of Troy Cooper and Dr. Robert Mawire brings exceptional leadership, industry expertise, and strategic vision that will help guide Gabriel Environmental Rescue Inc. through its next phase of growth and value creation.”As Chief Executive Officer, Troy Cooper oversees the company's overall strategy, financial performance, and corporate direction. With more than 40 years of executive experience operational management leadership skills including design, development, branding and launch of over 300 technical products in the technical industry, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Cybersecurity, SCADA solutions and Fiber Optics has held senior leadership positions across global operations, in the US and across the Middle East including business development, and energy transition initiatives.As Global President, Dr, Robert Mawire will lead worldwide commercial operations, regional business units, strategic partnerships, and execution of the company's growth agenda. Robert brings extensive experience in international markets negotiating with world leaders, building the first smart city in Israel, strong leadership connections in Canada and throughout Africa. Robert plaid a vital role in building Africa's largest LNG facility.“I am honored to lead Gabriel Environmental Rescue at this pivotal time for our industry,” said Troy Cooper. The global energy sector is undergoing significant transformation, creating new opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth. Together with our talented employees and leadership team, we will build on our strong foundation and deliver greater value to customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.”Dr, Robert Mawire, “This restructuring creates a more integrated and customer-focused organization. By aligning our global capabilities and expertise, we are better positioned to respond to market opportunities, support our customers, and expand our presence in key energy markets.”

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