BCA identifies man, deputy and officer involved in St. Peter force incident

ST. PAUL — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a June 18 use-of-force incident in St. Peter as Jordan Michael Donahue, 21, of St. Peter.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the deputy from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and the officer from the St. Peter Police Department who used force during this incident.

• Nicollet County Sgt. Dustin Struckman fired his department-issued firearm. He has 13 years of law enforcement experience and was placed on critical incident leave by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

• St. Peter Police Officer Austin Buss fired his department-issued firearm. He has eight years of law enforcement experience and was placed on critical incident leave by the St. Peter Police Department.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, officers with the Mankato Police Department were pursuing a vehicle that fled into the city of St. Peter and stopped on the 2100 block of Bunker Lane. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Donahue, exited and ran into the home of an acquaintance. Officers encountered an adult female and a juvenile female inside the residence, safely escorted them outside and confirmed that Donahue remained inside. Sgt. Struckman, Officer Buss and other officers then entered the home to search for Donahue.

While inside the home they were attempting to go up a stairwell to the second floor when Donahue fired a shotgun down the stairwell from the second floor, striking Officer Buss in arm and ballistic vest. Officer Buss and Deputy Struckman returned fire and exited the home to seek medical care for Officer Buss.

Other officers secured the home and attempted to get Donahue to surrender. After an extended period of time trying to contact Donahue, officers flew a drone into the home and discovered him deceased upstairs from a gunshot injury.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a shotgun and spent casings from inside of the home. Body-worn cameras were in use and captured portions of this incident.

The St. Peter Police Department requested the BCA investigate the use-of-force. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation on charges to the Nicollet County Attorney’s Office for review.

