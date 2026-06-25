Former High School Teacher Indicted Following Youth Services Investigation
A 10th grade English teacher is jailed today on an 18-count grand jury indictment after a Youth Services Division investigation revealed she had a sexual relationship with a student last year. Kadija Kuykendall, 32, was fired from Whites Creek High School in August 2025 after she disclosed details of that relationship to a colleague.
The 10-month long investigation resulted in Kuykendall’s indictment on several counts of aggravated statutory rape, sexual contact and sexual battery by an authority figure. Kuykendall is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.
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