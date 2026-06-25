Judge strikes ICE courthouse arrest policy

(Subscription required) U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts ruled that ICE failed to justify policies allowing arrests at immigration courthouses and waiving limits on short-term detention, finding both arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act.

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