Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/15/26-6/19/26  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, June 15 Attorney General Brown was out for a family vacation. 2:00 pm: Media interview Virtual Tuesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 18 Attorney General Brown was in Georgia for a conference of the Attorney General Alliance. Tuesday, June 16 9:45 am: Moderate panel discussion entitled “Building Public-Private Partnerships to Protect Public Health and Safety” AGA Conference Wednesday, June 17 9:00 am: Case briefing Virtual Friday, June 19 Attorney General Brown was out for a family vacation.

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