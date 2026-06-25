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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/15/26-6/19/26  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, June 15

Attorney General Brown was out for a family vacation.

2:00 pm: Media interview

Virtual  

Tuesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 18

Attorney General Brown was in Georgia for a conference of the Attorney General Alliance.  

Tuesday, June 16

9:45 am: Moderate panel discussion entitled “Building Public-Private Partnerships to Protect Public Health and Safety”

AGA Conference

Wednesday, June 17

9:00 am: Case briefing

Virtual 

Friday, June 19

Attorney General Brown was out for a family vacation.

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/15/26-6/19/26  

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