Kyle & Co Launches Industry Research & Executive Working Session as Candidate Fraud Becomes an Enterprise Security Issue

Kyle & Co.'s new independent research report, The State of Candidate Fraud Detection & Prevention, examines how AI, identity fraud, and workforce infiltration are transforming candidate fraud from a recruiting challenge into an enterprise security issue.

New report and July 28 webinar challenge Talent Acquisition, Security, HR, and IT leaders to answer one question: Who owns the seam?

Candidate fraud is no longer a recruiting problem. It's an enterprise trust problem, and organizations that continue treating it as an HR issue alone will always be responding too late.” — Kyle Lagunas

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candidate fraud has moved beyond résumé embellishment and interview coaching. From AI-generated identities and deepfake interviews to organized attempts to infiltrate the workforce, organizations are confronting a new class of hiring risk that no single department owns.That’s the conclusion of Kyle & Co.’s newly released research report, “ The State of Candidate Fraud Detection & Prevention ,” accompanied by a live executive webinar designed to help organizations move from awareness to action.On Tuesday, July 29, Kyle & Co. will host “ Who Owns the Seam ?”, a live presentation exploring one of the biggest unanswered questions facing modern hiring organizations:When candidate fraud spans Talent Acquisition, Security, HR, Legal, and IT... who actually owns the response?Rather than presenting another technology demonstration or vendor pitch, the session will walk attendees through the research, examine how fraud manifests at every stage of the hiring lifecycle, and introduce practical governance models that organizations can begin implementing before the next incident, not after.“Candidate fraud isn’t simply becoming more sophisticated,” said Kyle Lagunas, Founder and Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co. “It’s exposing organizational seams that have existed for years. Recruiting sees the first signals. Security owns identity. Legal owns the risk. HR owns the employee relationship. Everyone owns part of the problem, which often means no one owns the solution.”The accompanying research represents one of the industry’s most comprehensive examinations of the rapidly emerging candidate fraud landscape, analyzing documented incidents, evolving technologies, governance challenges, and the growing ecosystem of vendors entering the market.Among the report’s key findings:- Candidate fraud has evolved from a hiring quality issue into an enterprise business and security risk.- Fraud appears across the entire hiring lifecycle, from application through onboarding and even post-hire.- Technology alone is insufficient; governance and cross-functional ownership determine successful outcomes.- Organizations with clear escalation paths and shared accountability are responding more effectively than those relying on isolated recruiting processes.- The market for candidate fraud detection is expanding rapidly, but organizations should evaluate complete programs, not individual tools.The July 29 webinar builds directly on those findings, offering Talent Acquisition leaders, CISOs, CHROs, HR technology leaders, recruiting operations professionals, and security teams an opportunity to discuss practical implementation strategies with the Kyle & Co. research team.The session is intentionally designed to encourage participants to examine where ownership gaps exist within their organizations and how to close them before fraud becomes an operational incident.“As AI accelerates both innovation and deception, hiring integrity is becoming a strategic capability,” said Jake Paul, Head of Product and Innovation at Kyle & Co. “Organizations that treat candidate fraud as a shared operational responsibility, not simply a recruiting problem, will be better positioned to protect their people, their systems, and their business,” said Paul.Registration for “Who Owns the Seam?” is now open. The complimentary 45-minute live webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a live audience Q&A.About Kyle & Co. Kyle & Co. is an independent HR industry research and advisory firm helping organizations make smarter decisions about talent, technology, and the future of work. Through original research, executive advisory services, and market analysis, the firm provides practical insights that help business leaders navigate rapidly changing workforce challenges.

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