Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open for June 2026 London Global Sale Featuring US$80M in Luxury Real Estate

10950 Bellagio Road, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California 888 Bradbury Estates Drive, Bradbury, Los Angeles, California Myttas Uno, Chamberí, Madrid, Spain

US$80 million in marquee properties across two continents is set to culminate live at The Connaught in Mayfair

Our London Global Sales are marquee moments in our live auction calendar, and this month’s lineup represents some of the finest and diverse offerings we’ve ever brought to market...” — Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that bidding is now open for its June 2026 London Global Sale, one of the firm's most anticipated events of the year. Representing US$80M in luxury real estate offerings, bidding will culminate live on 30 June at The Connaught in Mayfair. The curated selection of marquee properties spans North America and Europe, including top markets: Los Angeles, California; Palm Beach, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Côte d'Azur, France, and more.

“Our London Global Sales are marquee moments in our live auction calendar, and this month’s lineup represents some of the finest and diverse offerings we’ve ever brought to market,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “We look forward to continuing to build on last month’s momentum, having achieved millions in sales in a packed saleroom while livestreaming to a worldwide audience.”

“London is the ideal stage to connect the caliber of sellers and buyers our platform attracts. Moreover, since every registered bidder can compete for any property in the lineup, sellers benefit from a deeper pool of qualified global demand while buyers gain access to a truly international marketplace for best-in-class real estate,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.

Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Listed for US$16.5M

Bidding open at US$9.5M

10950 Bellagio Road—A rare Lower Bel Air estate where timeless craftsmanship meets effortless California living. Vaulted ceilings, rustic beams, heated stone floors, and a La Cornue kitchen set the tone, while a dramatic 15-foot waterfall pool and terraces designed for alfresco entertaining complete the picture—all overlooking the fairways of one of the world's most storied private clubs. Offered in cooperation with Trey Alligood of Douglas Elliman of California, Inc. Images credited to Gavin Cater.

Bradbury, Los Angeles, California

Listed for US$10.5M

Bidding open at US$2M

888 Bradbury Estates Drive—A singular vision awaits at Bradbury Estates. The property offers visionary buyers two distinct paths: a proposed collection of 14 bespoke estate parcels perched in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, or a singular trophy residential or equestrian mega-compound, within one of California’s most discreet and storied enclaves. Offered in cooperation with Scott Tamkin and Melinda Tamkin of Compass California, Inc. Images credited to Greece Sotheby's International Realty.

Lake Norman, Charlotte area, North Carolina

Listed for US$9.595M

Bidding open at US$5.05M

16921 Jetton Road—Built by Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes on a private Lake Norman cove, this Nantucket-inspired estate spans four levels with expansive indoor and outdoor living areas, including a 10-seat home theater, wine cellar, saltwater pool, and covered deep-water dock with boat lift. A separate guest suite above the garage completes the offering. Offered in cooperation with Charlie Zylstra and Nancy Zylstra of Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties. Images credited to SkycamDigital.com and Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties.

The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida

Listed for US$8.5M

Bidding open at US$4.25M

Set within The Breakers' 140-acre oceanfront property, N25 at Breakers Row is one of just 48 residences on 500 feet of private beach. The residence offers ocean and golf course views from covered balconies, a deeded private cabana, pool access, and the full complement of five-star Breakers resort services, from 24-hour room service to white-glove concierge (membership available separately). Offered in cooperation with Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties, Inc. Images credited to Margit Brandt.

Chicago area, Illinois

Listed for US$6.3M

Bidding open at US$2M

48W999 Hinckley Road—Big Rock Creek winds through 138 private acres of Big Rock Estate, anchored by an all-stone and brick estate with a collector garage that has to be seen to be believed—7,082 square feet, 16-foot ceilings, and room for 60+ vehicles. A separate guest house, 101-foot indoor range, and dedicated safe room round out a property that simply has no equal in the region. Offered in cooperation with Michael LaFido of LPT Realty. Images credited to LPT Realty.

Near Huntsville, Alabama

Listed for US$4.499M

Bidding open at US$2.3M

Set on a private slough along Wilson Lake, 721 Three Point Road commands 6.84 gated acres on the Tennessee River. Two boathouses with fueling capability, multiple covered balconies, four fireplaces, and proximity to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and world-class bass fishing distinguish one of the most private waterfront holdings in Northwest Alabama. Offered in cooperation with Amanda Howard and Amanda Power of Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty. Image credit to Amanda Power.

Côte d'Azur, France

Listed for €2.99M

Bidding open at €1.499M

Within one of the Côte d'Azur's most coveted gated estates, 1528 Chemin De Castellaras Domaine offers refined living across three levels, with panoramic Provençal hill views and a glimpse of the sea. An infinity pool, cinema and games rooms, and access to the Castellaras le Vieux estate's tennis and pools complete this rare offering. Offered in cooperation with Quentin Mac Pherson of Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty. Images provided by Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

Kerrville, Texas

Listed for US$2.995M

Bidding open at US$1.5M

Perched high above the Texas Hill Country, 2121 Land Mark Lane commands 12.2 private acres within the exclusive gated Horizon subdivision. Refined living unfolds across two levels, featuring a wine cellar with humidor, resort-style pool, and a primary suite of exceptional luxury. Offered in cooperation with Lisa McGehee and Laura Fore of Fore Premier Properties LLC. Images courtesy of Fore Premier Properties LLC.

North Scottsdale, Arizona

Listed for US$2.995M

Bidding open at US$1.6M

7378 East Lower Wash Pass is a timeless estate within Whisper Rock, North Scottsdale's most exclusive guard-gated community, where authentic craftsmanship and understated luxury define a home of rare warmth. Soaring beamed ceilings, five fireplaces, a spa-inspired primary suite, resort pool, and private casita, all behind 24-hour guarded gates and full lifestyle amenities included. Offered in cooperation with Wendy Ortiz of Real Broker LLC. Images credited to Foto Pros.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Listed for US$2.95M

Bidding open at US$1.55M

1629 Locust Street—A singular work of architecture conceived in 1902 by Horace Trumbauer, the Knight Residence stands as the finest urban residential design of the celebrated Philadelphia architect's career. This five-story Beaux-Arts landmark retains its original limestone façade and breathtaking interiors—elliptical Carrara marble staircase, Louis XV salons, and Samuel Yellin ironwork—one block from Rittenhouse Square. Offered in cooperation with Melanie Stecura and Linda Knox of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Conner Baker with Donkin Media Group.

Chamberí, Madrid, Spain

Bidding opens at €1.5M

Positioned beyond the conventions of traditional luxury real estate, Myttas Uno has been described by its creators as the world’s first brand of collectible homes, where architecture, craftsmanship, and curated art converge into a singular, unrepeatable living experience. Located in the heart of Madrid in the prestigious Chamberí district, this is the first auction held by Concierge Auctions in Spain’s capital city. Offered in cooperation with Javier Gallego of Casa Tessela Corp. LT and Gertha Traven with Spain Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Myttas.

One of the firm's most anticipated events of the year, its London Global Sale series has built remarkable momentum, with last month's resulting in over US$650 million in aggregate bids placed, and consignments open for its third and final London sale of the year, returning this November.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and registration, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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