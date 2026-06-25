TRUST INVESTS $9.8M IN GRANTS TO BENEFICIARY SERVING PARTNERS

Grantee Name Project Title Grant Amount Primary Community Alaska Assoc. for Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health AK-AIMH Looking Forward: Growth and Sustainability $20,000 Statewide Alaska Assoc. on Developmental Disabilities IDD System Capacity Development $25,000 Statewide Alaska Assoc. on Developmental Disabilities Building a System to Achieve Employment First for All $146,126 Statewide Alaska Behavioral Health Assoc. ABHA Supervisor Academy $200,000 Statewide Alaska Children’s Services, Inc. AK Child C.A.R.E.S. – High Fidelity Wraparound Family Services Program $439,975 Anchorage Alaska Legal Services Corporation Alaska Public Benefits Advocacy Project $299,860 Statewide Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Inc. Victim Transition Supports $300,000 Statewide Anchorage Community Land Trust Investing in Mountain View’s Nonprofit Hub: Necessary Building Safety Improvements for the Mountain View Service Center $50,000 Anchorage Anchorage Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. Anchorage Reentry Coalition $60,000 Anchorage City and Borough of Juneau – Zach Gordon Youth Center Gap Funding for Shéiyi Xaat Hit (Spruce Root House) Youth Shelter and Transitional Living Program $120,000 Juneau City of Fairbanks Community Response Coordinator, Crisis Services $74,000 Fairbanks City of Fairbanks Alaska Prisoner Reentry Initiative: Reentry Coordinator $60,000 Fairbanks Council of Athabascan Tribal Governments Open Doors Community Support Facility Improvements for Vulnerable Adults $55,000 Fort Yukon Covenant House Alaska Scaling Homelessness Prevention Statewide – Demonstration Project Expansion $1,000,000 Statewide Division of Senior and Disabilities Services, AK Dept. of Health InterRAI project $640,500 Statewide Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Safe Room $500,000 Unalaska Information Insights Trust Behavioral Health & Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Mini Grant Program $2,300,000 Statewide JAMHI Health & Wellness, Inc. Juneau Reentry Coalition Reentry Housing $48,500 Juneau JAMHI Health & Wellness, Inc. Alaska Prisoner Reentry Initiative: Reentry Coalition Capacity Development – Juneau $60,000 Juneau Junior Achievement USA Financial Literacy as a Pathway to Long-Term Stability for Vulnerable Young Alaskans $22,125 Anchorage Ketchikan Wellness Coalition Ketchikan Crisis Now $270,000 Ketchikan Mat-Su Youth Housing (MY House) MY House Services Continuum of Care $430,000 Mat-Su Municipality of Anchorage Strengthening Crisis Response at the First Point of Contact: CIT and Trauma-Informed De-Escalation Training for Emergency Dispatchers $10,750 Anchorage New Hope Counseling Center Parking Lot Expansion and Pavement for New Hope Counseling Center $50,000 Soldotna New Life Development, Inc. Safe Families Project $450,182 Anchorage Partners for Progress Flex Funds for Mental Health Courts $400,000 Statewide Resource Center for Parents & Children Family Support Program Expansion $145,000 Statewide Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation $88,500 Anchorage Southeast Alaska Independent Living, Inc. The ORCA Training, Travel, and Scholarship Initiative for Beneficiary Wellbeing $75,000 Juneau Southeast Alaska Independent Living, Inc. SAIL Ketchikan Capital Project $150,000 Ketchikan Stone Soup Group Cooperative Youth Engagement: Building Skills, Belonging, and Support $80,000 Anchorage True North Recovery, Inc. Anchorage Launch Pad (Crisis Walk-in Center) $1,017,842 Anchorage University of Alaska Southeast Trauma-Responsive Tools for Alaska’s Emerging Special Educators $50,000 Juneau Valley Charities, Inc. Mat-Su Reentry Coalition Housing Project $100,000 Mat-Su Valley Charities, Inc. Alaska Prisoner Reentry Initiative: Reentry Coalition Capacity Development – Mat-Su $60,000 Mat-Su Wrangell Mountains Center Saghani Ggaay (Young Raven) Alaska Native Youth Camp $10,000 Copper River Area Total: $9,808,360

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