TRUST INVESTS $9.8M IN GRANTS TO BENEFICIARY SERVING PARTNERS

|Grantee Name
|Project Title
|Grant Amount
|Primary Community
|Alaska Assoc. for Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health
|AK-AIMH Looking Forward: Growth and Sustainability
|$20,000
|Statewide
|Alaska Assoc. on Developmental Disabilities
|IDD System Capacity Development
|$25,000
|Statewide
|Alaska Assoc. on Developmental Disabilities
|Building a System to Achieve Employment First for All
|$146,126
|Statewide
|Alaska Behavioral Health Assoc.
|ABHA Supervisor Academy
|$200,000
|Statewide
|Alaska Children’s Services, Inc.
|AK Child C.A.R.E.S. – High Fidelity Wraparound Family Services Program
|$439,975
|Anchorage
|Alaska Legal Services Corporation
|Alaska Public Benefits Advocacy Project
|$299,860
|Statewide
|Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Inc.
|Victim Transition Supports
|$300,000
|Statewide
|Anchorage Community Land Trust
|Investing in Mountain View’s Nonprofit Hub: Necessary Building Safety Improvements for the Mountain View Service Center
|$50,000
|Anchorage
|Anchorage Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc.
|Anchorage Reentry Coalition
|$60,000
|Anchorage
|City and Borough of Juneau – Zach Gordon Youth Center
|Gap Funding for Shéiyi Xaat Hit (Spruce Root House) Youth Shelter and Transitional Living Program
|$120,000
|Juneau
|City of Fairbanks
|Community Response Coordinator, Crisis Services
|$74,000
|Fairbanks
|City of Fairbanks
|Alaska Prisoner Reentry Initiative: Reentry Coordinator
|$60,000
|Fairbanks
|Council of Athabascan Tribal Governments
|Open Doors Community Support Facility Improvements for Vulnerable Adults
|$55,000
|Fort Yukon
|Covenant House Alaska
|Scaling Homelessness Prevention Statewide – Demonstration Project Expansion
|$1,000,000
|Statewide
|Division of Senior and Disabilities Services, AK Dept. of Health
|InterRAI project
|$640,500
|Statewide
|Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, Inc.
|Behavioral Health Safe Room
|$500,000
|Unalaska
|Information Insights
|Trust Behavioral Health & Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Mini Grant Program
|$2,300,000
|Statewide
|JAMHI Health & Wellness, Inc.
|Juneau Reentry Coalition Reentry Housing
|$48,500
|Juneau
|JAMHI Health & Wellness, Inc.
|Alaska Prisoner Reentry Initiative: Reentry Coalition Capacity Development – Juneau
|$60,000
|Juneau
|Junior Achievement USA
|Financial Literacy as a Pathway to Long-Term Stability for Vulnerable Young Alaskans
|$22,125
|Anchorage
|Ketchikan Wellness Coalition
|Ketchikan Crisis Now
|$270,000
|Ketchikan
|Mat-Su Youth Housing (MY House)
|MY House Services Continuum of Care
|$430,000
|Mat-Su
|Municipality of Anchorage
|Strengthening Crisis Response at the First Point of Contact: CIT and Trauma-Informed De-Escalation Training for Emergency Dispatchers
|$10,750
|Anchorage
|New Hope Counseling Center
|Parking Lot Expansion and Pavement for New Hope Counseling Center
|$50,000
|Soldotna
|New Life Development, Inc.
|Safe Families Project
|$450,182
|Anchorage
|Partners for Progress
|Flex Funds for Mental Health Courts
|$400,000
|Statewide
|Resource Center for Parents & Children
|Family Support Program Expansion
|$145,000
|Statewide
|Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc.
|Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation
|$88,500
|Anchorage
|Southeast Alaska Independent Living, Inc.
|The ORCA Training, Travel, and Scholarship Initiative for Beneficiary Wellbeing
|$75,000
|Juneau
|Southeast Alaska Independent Living, Inc.
|SAIL Ketchikan Capital Project
|$150,000
|Ketchikan
|Stone Soup Group
|Cooperative Youth Engagement: Building Skills, Belonging, and Support
|$80,000
|Anchorage
|True North Recovery, Inc.
|Anchorage Launch Pad (Crisis Walk-in Center)
|$1,017,842
|Anchorage
|University of Alaska Southeast
|Trauma-Responsive Tools for Alaska’s Emerging Special Educators
|$50,000
|Juneau
|Valley Charities, Inc.
|Mat-Su Reentry Coalition Housing Project
|$100,000
|Mat-Su
|Valley Charities, Inc.
|Alaska Prisoner Reentry Initiative: Reentry Coalition Capacity Development – Mat-Su
|$60,000
|Mat-Su
|Wrangell Mountains Center
|Saghani Ggaay (Young Raven) Alaska Native Youth Camp
|$10,000
|Copper River Area
|
|Total:
|$9,808,360
|
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