PodRoll Adds Self-Serve Campaign Management and Reporting Tools Across Its Cross-Promotion Marketplace

PodRoll Expands Marketplace Controls for Podcast Advertisers and Creators

Seven updates give advertisers and creators more control over campaigns and clearer visibility into delivery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PodRoll, a podcast cross-promotion marketplace, today released seven updates to its platform, all live for every partner in the network. The updates give advertisers and creators more direct control over the content they promote and clearer visibility into how those campaigns deliver.The updates come as PodRoll’s marketplace has grown to over 50 networks and more than 5,000 podcasts. With so many partners active on the platform day to day, routing every budget change, schedule adjustment, and delivery request through the PodRoll team became a bottleneck for partners who needed immediate updates. The seven updates enable PodRoll’s marketplace to be more efficient and transparent while keeping the network managed and curated.Chief among the updates is the full public release of custom creative uploads. Advertisers and creators can now upload produced audio or video directly to PodRoll and run it through the same tracking and delivery pipeline as any other campaign. This makes self-serve video promotion available across the network for the first time, while keeping PodRoll's existing delivery and conversion measurement in place.Alongside the new controls, the updates give partners clearer visibility into their campaigns, from daily delivery data they can export themselves to a single view of every invoice.The seven updates are:Custom creative uploads. Buyers can upload an MP3 or MP4 directly to PodRoll and run it through the same tracking and delivery pipeline as any other campaign. Creative is set per campaign and can be audio or video.Mid-flight budget changes. Buyers can raise the budget on a live campaign at any time. A larger budget wins more inventory and delivers faster across the market.Adjustable end dates. Buyers can extend a live campaign for more runway or wrap it early, on their own schedule.Auto-reject campaigns. Sellers can switch off any show so its future campaign requests no longer reach their queue. The setting stays in place until they change it.Auto-publish for latest episodes. For shows with time-sensitive content, PodRoll keeps the most recent episode in market automatically, so the promoted episode is always the most relevant content for new podcast listeners.Campaign delivery detail. Partners can view daily delivery for any campaign and export the data to CSV from the account menu.Unified billing. Outstanding and paid invoices now appear together in a single dashboard, including payment status.All seven updates are live now at www.podroll.fm and require no setup or migration.About PodRollPodRoll is a leading cross-promotion marketplace in podcasting. Its innovative Dynamic Feed Drop technology enables seamless episode promotions, streamlining matchmaking, delivery, and measurement. Partnering with over 50 networks and more than 5,000 podcasts, PodRoll empowers creators to grow audiences and monetize more effectively. Visit www.podroll.fm to learn more.Media Contact team@podroll.fm

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