Graphene-X Rebuilds the Merino Tee, Reinforcing Australian Wool With Graphene-Integrated Nylon

Timeless Merino Short Sleeve by Graphene-X Merino wool evolved for comfort and durability Merino wool travel layer

Timeless Merino pairs 70% ultra-fine Australian merino with 30% graphene-integrated nylon, engineered to hold structure and abrasion life through repeat wear.

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphene-X , the advanced materials performance apparel brand, announces the launch of Timeless Merino , an everyday tee that reinforces ultra-fine Australian merino with graphene-integrated nylon Merino is valued for temperature regulation and odor control, but soft, fine-gauge tees can itch and tend to wear thin over time. Timeless Merino addresses both with a 70/30 blend: 70% certified 16.5-micron Australian merino for thermal performance and next-to-skin comfort, 30% graphene-integrated nylon for structure and abrasion resistance. The result is a 205gsm tee built for daily use, travel, and repeat wear.Engineered Around Two Materials:The two fibers solve different problems. Merino handles temperature regulation, moisture, and odor. The graphene-integrated nylon, built on the brand’s GRAPHTOUGH™ technology, adds the structure and abrasion life that fine merino lacks on its own. Together they produce a tee that holds its shape in a bag and out of it, across the commute, the office, and the flight that follows.“Merino has two problems for everyday wear: it can itch, and a soft tee wears thin fast. It took two years of fabric iterations to solve both. The ultra-fine 16.5-micron merino is fine enough to stay soft against skin, and our graphene-integrated yarn gives the shirt the structure and abrasion life to last,” said Jorge Barros, Founder and CEO of Graphene-X.Availability / Timeless Merino is available now at www.graphene-x.com in two cuts:• Timeless Merino Short Sleeve ($119)• Timeless Merino Long Sleeve ($139)The 2026 first edition is limited, with no restock planned until 2027. Each piece is covered by the Graphene-X lifetime guarantee.Timeless Merino joins the Graphene-X shirt lineup alongside the Layer-X AIR tee and the All Rounder and Active Polos, each built around graphene-integrated fabrics for a specific use. Graphene-X shirts hold a 4.7 average across more than 2,400 verified reviews.About Graphene-XFounded in 2019, Graphene-X is a performance apparel brand built on advanced materials science. The company engineers durable, versatile clothing around graphene, aerogel, and boron nitride, with a focus on longevity and everyday function. Its W.A.I. (Weather Adaptive Insulation) AeroGraph Puffer Jacket received the ISPO Innovation Prize in 2024.

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