ICYMI: Far-right Election Denier Jim Marchant – Who Questioned His Own Primary Victory – Becomes Republican Nominee for Secretary of State

Talking Points Memo: “In 2022, he told audiences that ‘“the people of Nevada have not elected anybody since 2006. They’ve been installed by the deep state cabal’”

Jim Marchant, a longtime far-right conspiracy theorist, is now the Republican nominee for Secretary of State running to oversee our election system. Marchant is clearly unfit, unqualified, and unhinged—and should not be anywhere near public office.

Marchant has:

Spewed disinformation asserting legitimate elections were stolen

Said an imaginary Q Anon figure summoned him to run for office

Led the illegal 2020 fake elector scheme

“Not really” trusted the results of his own primary.

The Associated Press reports that “in December 2020, he stood alongside the six Nevada Republicans who signed fake electoral certificates claiming Trump won the state—when in fact Biden won Nevada that year by more than 33,000 votes. Those six Republicans continue to face charges filed by the attorney general’s office.”

Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson Asaf Grofman released the following statement:

“This much is clear: Nevadans deserve a Secretary of State who will protect and respect the will of the voters, not a conspiracy theorist who has spent years spreading dangerous lies, embracing election denialism, and questioning the legitimacy of our elections. Jim Marchant has repeatedly shown he is willing to disenfranchise Nevada voters in order to prioritize his extreme agenda. His nomination is a stark reminder of how far the Nevada Republican Party has moved toward the fringe, and voters are ready to reject his dangerous record this November yet again.”

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