State Police Arrest Philadelphia Man on Felony Weapon and DUI Charges Following Vehicle Fire on I-495

Date Posted: Thursday, June 25th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 27-year-old Isaiah Church, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on felony weapons and driving under the influence of alcohol charges after his vehicle caught on fire Wednesday night on I-495.

On June 24, 2026, at approximately 10:50 p.m., troopers responded to the northbound lanes of I-495 near East Holly Oak Road for a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, troopers found a Subaru Outback fully engulfed in flames and observed the driver walking away from the vehicle. Troopers stopped the driver, who was identified as Isaiah Church. A local fire company responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

During the investigation, troopers conducted a search and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and two large-capacity magazines from Church. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators observed several signs of impairment and learned that Church had recently consumed alcohol. Church was transported to Troop 1, where troopers continued their DUI investigation. During the investigation, he continued to exhibit signs of impairment.

Church was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and released on a $6,300 unsecured bond.

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (Felony) – 2 counts

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Related Traffic Offenses

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.