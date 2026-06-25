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America 250 / Colorado 150 Proclamation Ceramony

As we look toward our nation’s Semiquincentennial and our state’s Sesquicentennial, the Delta County Commissioners invite you to a special community event.

Join us for the official reading of the America 250 / Colorado 150 Proclamation, followed by a powerful reading of the Gettysburg Address.

Let’s come together to celebrate our shared history and civic pride!

 Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM
Location: Delta County Courthouse

This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

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America 250 / Colorado 150 Proclamation Ceramony

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